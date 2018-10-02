Hyundai i30 Fastback N Looks Like the Car Nobody Else Has in Paris

The Veloster is different, but the i30 Fastback N is different in a good way. We had our doubts about the merits of this body style, but seeing it live at the Paris Motor Show, it's like nothing else on the market.
Park this thing in your driveway and every kid on the block will ask you what it is. And they will probably grow up wishing they could own a "fastback" as well. Of course, 20% of its appeal comes from the fact that it's an N model.
The body kit is similar to that of the regular i30 N, but the elongated trunk spoiler makes it look like a shark on land, especially in this Nardo Grey copycat color. Speaking of colors, Hyundai brought along a Fastback painted in N Performance Blue, which has become synonymous with the brand.
Under the hood is the familiar 2-liter turbo making up to 275 horsepower and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. It's linked to the front wheels via the six-speed manual gearbox, which has launch control functions. You can also get a 250 horsepower model, but you'll miss out on big wheels, brakes and a mechanical diff.
In Paris, we got to check out the 345mm front disks with red calipers and a stiffening bar in the trunk, which you can remove. Rear visibility is going to be slightly worse, but with up to 1,337 liters of space, this is still a good family hatch.
Similar to a normal hot hatch, the Fastback N takes 6.1 seconds to reach 100 km/h and is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). Like any good performance car, it comes with multiple drive modes, adaptive dampers and even a butterfly valve for the exhaust. What's not to like?
“The All-New i30 Fastback N is the stylish variant of the i30 N five-door, made to deliver maximum driving fun to our customers in a sophisticated design,” said Hyundai VP Andreas-Christoph Hofmann. “It’s the first five-door hot coupe in the compact car segment and the newest performance-oriented model in our European N range, looking to attract more new customers and let them feel the N feeling.”
