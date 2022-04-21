Watch Out, Mercedes, the Hyundai Staria Limousine Wants to Redefine Luxury Shuttles

Next time you will be shuttled to a business meeting, hotel, or airport, you might find yourself in a Hyundai Staria. And if the odds will be in your favor, then it will be the Staria Limousine.
Recently unveiled by the Korean automaker as one of the latest additions to its minivan range, it is the most luxurious by far. As such, it sits at the top of the family, and looks like the rest of the Starias on the outside, save for the raised roof that increases the interior headroom by 8 inches (205 mm), Creamy White or Abyss Black Pearl finishes, and two-tone 18-inch wheels.
Speaking of the cabin, this is where the magic happens, as Hyundai gave it much more than captain’s chairs, leather upholstery, and the usual stuff that you normally find in such rides. For one, it features a massive 25-inch screen, whose fitting would not have been possible without the raised roof. Ambient lighting is included too, and to give the vehicle a posher feel, additional soundproofing material was added too. Built-in table, USB ports, cup holders, and others are included too.
Besides the luxury cruiser, Hyundai has also introduced a camper van version of the Staria. Aptly dubbed the Staria Lounge Camper, it features a pop-up roof tent, canopy, and bed for two adults. Kitchen and storage modules are obviously on deck, albeit in the four-seater configuration, as an eleven-seater is also available, as is a water tank, waste tank, and detachable showerhead. Things such as foldable table and chairs, mosquito net for the tailgate, external power supply, and others can be found in this variant of the minivan.
In Korea, Hyundai is asking at least 49,470,000 won for the Camper 11, aka the one with 11 seats, or a little over $40,000 at the current exchange rates, and 68,580,000 won ($55,490) for the Camper 4. The luxury version of the Staria comes from 57,920,000 won ($46,865) for the nine-seat version, and 59,630,000 won ($48,250) for the seven-seater.
