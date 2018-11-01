Hundreds of Maseratis Destroyed in Italian Port Fire After Flood

For the second time this week, the port of Savona, Liguria, south of Milan, Italy, has been engulfed by flames. This time, the damage was considerably higher, but at least no one was injured or killed. Silver linings.

The luxury cars were being stored in 2 parking areas for transport to the Middle East. You know what that means: today, a bunch of millionaires are upset that they will have to wait some more until they get their dream car.



In addition to the Maseratis, parked cars and trucks were also engulfed by flames and destroyed. As the publication notes, the fire turned into a “roaring inferno.” “The entire port was enveloped in smoke and there were reports of ‘continuous’ explosions set against a blaring cacophony of car alarms.”



Miraculously, no one was injured in the blaze. By the time the firefighters were able to put out the fire, what was left of the hundreds of vehicles was ash and burned metal. Here’s to hoping they were insured.



“It was the perfect storm during which adverse meteorological conditions contributed to the situation in the sea and winds,” Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli says.



Earlier this week, a similar “perfect storm” of condition turned the port into a giant bonfire, when the Port Authority building caught fire and burned to the ground. There were no reported injuries then either.



Videos of the second fire are available at the bottom of the page. It’s hard to tell exactly what’s happening and there is almost no recognizing the Maseratis for what they once were, but still, it’s a heartbreaking sight.



