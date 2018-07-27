autoevolution
 

Flash Flood Turns Athens Parking Lot Into Lake with Floating Cars

A car park near Athens, the capital of Greece, turned into a muddy lake after a flash flood caused by torrential rains.
The latest comes after a massive wild fire killed at least 82 people and injured over 180. A small town near Athens very popular with tourists was completely burned down, and police are still looking for survivors while investigating the causes of the fire.

Torrential rains caused flash floods, and the suburb of Maroussi was hit particularly hard. One car park turned into a muddy lake in which cars floated around, as footage from the scene, included below, can confirm.

The Independent reports that rescue crews were dispatched immediately to the area, as calls from people came in, to make sure there were no drivers caught in the vehicles. As of the time of writing, no victims were reported.

However, the damages caused to the vehicles is impressive – and it is yet to be fully appraised.

“Fire crews headed to a car park in the suburb of Maroussi to ensure there were no people trapped in cars that were bobbing in a muddy lake that was suddenly created,” the publication notes. “Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and shut down a side road off the main highway leading north out of Athens.”

Authorities are still working to clean up the mud brought with the flood.

Meanwhile, police believe that the deadly fired that burned through Mati in what is one of the deadliest blazes to have plagued Athens in recent years could have been deliberately set. The warm weather and a change in the wind caused it to spread at rapid speed.

The fact that authorities failed to evacuate the area at the first sign of trouble made the death toll rise considerably. World Wildlife Fund Greece director Dimitris Karavellas says this was the only thing that could have saved all those people.

