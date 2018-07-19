autoevolution
 

Luxury Complex in Melbourne Will Have a Garage in Each Apartment

If you have money to spare and will (naturally) want to know that your super-expensive car is secure, you should consider moving to Australia in the near future.
A developer in Melbourne is currently working on a new project that will see a luxury, 20-story apartment complex being built. It will include a sky-high, glass-walled garage in every one of its apartments. Actually, the glass wall is optional, the developer tells RealEstate.

Put it differently, every owner of an apartment in the new complex will be able to take his or her car (or cars) home with them, knowing that it will be in a secure space, right under their noses. The idea has already been implemented to great success in Singapore, but it will be a first for Australia.

You can see the Singapore version of it in the video at the bottom of the page. Cars and drivers gain access to the apartment via different routes and elevators, and the same will probably apply to this Australian project as well.

Developed by Growland and architects from Rothelowman, the residential complex will be situated on St. Kilda road in Melbourne. Apartments will sell at a starting price of $6 million, will have 3 rooms and will include the crème de la crème in terms of finishes and technology, like home automation and fingerprint access.

“People who are downsizing from a larger home to an apartment still feel concerned about having their car parked unsecured in a basement,” Rothelowman founder Shane Rothe tells the publication. “So why not deliver the car to their apartments in one swift motion?”

“We wanted to create something that has not been seen in Australia,” Growland chief executive Ronald Chan adds. “The market is becoming increasingly competitive and we wanted to have something to set ours apart.”

Buyers will be able to move into their new homes, complete with the indoor garage, starting 2020.

