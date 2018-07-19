autoevolution
 

Vietnamese VinFast SUV and Sedan to Be Unveiled in Paris This Fall

In the first months of the year, as the world awaited the start of the Geneva Motor Show, news surfaced of a Vietnamese car company nobody ever heard of, VInFast, partnering with Pininfarina, the Italian design house behind so many great cars.
12 photos
Italdesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFast
The collaboration between the two companies will spawn a line of vehicles which will be spearheaded by a sedan and an SUV. Both will be presented in October, at the auto show which will take place in Paris, VinFast confirmed on Thursday.

“We look forward to introducing our new brand and two new models in Paris,” said in a statement James DeLuca, VinFast CEO.

“Our show stand will also prominently feature the best of Vietnam, demonstrating the passion and tenacity that we will bring to the global automotive stage.”

The information available on the two cars is virtually inexistent. VinFast is trying the best it can – as you can see in the statement attached below – to convince the world that its cars will be something never seen before.

It says both will have Vietnamese spirit, Italian design and German technology. About that last statement, VinFast claimed at one point it will be trying to source some German technology from BMW, but it’s unclear whether they managed to do anything of the sorts.

VinFast also says it has recruited "senior executives from some of the industry’s leading automotive companies." A quick search on the company’s website reveals that apart from Deluca, who served as VP of manufacturing for GM, very few have occupied the claimed “senior executive” positions.

That aside, the cars are coming this fall. What to expect? The result of a popular vote made last year by the Vietnamese. Why so? Because VinFast plans to ask the people every time it decides to manufacture a car what that car should look like.
vinfast Pininfarina 2018 Paris Motor Show vietnam
