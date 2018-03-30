autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Italdesign Chosen by Public to Design Cars for Vietnamese VinFast

30 Mar 2018, 12:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Around 60,000 people have voted in a design competition set in motion by local automaker VinFast. In between March 7 and 18, those taking part had to choose from 40 design ideas submitted by interested parties, including Italian design houses Pininfarina and Italdesign.
12 photos
Italdesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFastItaldesign sketches for VInFast
As the result of the public voting, Italdesign has been named the winner of a contract that will see it create two minicars, one electric car, and a regular combustion engine vehicle, according to Autonews. By winning the contract, Italdesign would be joining Pininfarina, who has already been selected to draw up an SUV and a sedan for VinFast.

“Being chosen as a winner for all the four design proposals we made for Vinfast makes us proud,” said according to CarBodyDesign Filippo Perini, Italdesign head of design.

“If we think that was the people over the internet to choose us, that’s a confirmation of how Italdesign is able to make proposals that go along every Country’s taste and feeling.”

The numerous cars to be manufactured by VinFast will be assembled at a new facility currently being constructed in Vietnam. The company says as many as 200,000 cars will be manufactured there each year, starting 2025.

The first road-ready version of the new cars are likely to be shown this fall, at the 2018 Paris Auto Show, and then head for the Vietnam Motorshow in the last month of the year.

Both Pininfarina and Italdesign have been selected publicly to design the Vietnamese cars. This is a model through which the newcomer to the automotive market hopes to attract the minds and hearts of potential customers.

But whereas the look of the models was subject of public debate, it is unlikely the same will be done for what underpins them, technically speaking. VinFast has released no information about the technologies to be used in the planned cars.
vinfast Pininfarina italdesign 2018 paris auto show
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Latest car models:
NISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactMercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAll car models  
 
 