Italdesign Chosen by Public to Design Cars for Vietnamese VinFast

Around 60,000 people have voted in a design competition set in motion by local automaker VinFast. In between March 7 and 18, those taking part had to choose from 40 design ideas submitted by interested parties, including Italian design houses Pininfarina and Italdesign.
As the result of the public voting, Italdesign has been named the winner of a contract that will see it create two minicars, one electric car, and a regular combustion engine vehicle, according to Autonews. By winning the contract, Italdesign would be joining Pininfarina, who has already been selected to draw up an SUV and a sedan for VinFast.
“Being chosen as a winner for all the four design proposals we made for Vinfast makes us proud,” said according to CarBodyDesign Filippo Perini, Italdesign head of design.
“If we think that was the people over the internet to choose us, that’s a confirmation of how Italdesign is able to make proposals that go along every Country’s taste and feeling.”
The numerous cars to be manufactured by VinFast will be assembled at a new facility currently being constructed in Vietnam. The company says as many as 200,000 cars will be manufactured there each year, starting 2025.
The first road-ready version of the new cars are likely to be shown this fall, at the 2018 Paris Auto Show, and then head for the Vietnam Motorshow in the last month of the year.
Both Pininfarina and Italdesign have been selected publicly to design the Vietnamese cars. This is a model through which the newcomer to the automotive market hopes to attract the minds and hearts of potential customers.
But whereas the look of the models was subject of public debate, it is unlikely the same will be done for what underpins them, technically speaking. VinFast has released no information about the technologies to be used in the planned cars.
