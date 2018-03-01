autoevolution
 

Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Shows Mean Profile in New Teaser

Gran Turismo at its finest. This is what Italian design house Pininfarina has in mind for its newest automotive creation. Drawn up on behalf of Chinese start-up Hybrid Kinetic Group, the car, officially called HK GT, will show itself in full glory at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a week from now.
Pininfarina HK GT interior
The latest teaser released on Wednesday by the designer shows the profile of the four-seater, with the interior visible thanks to the huge aperture provided by the single, gull wing-style door fitted on the side of the car.

The details of the new concept car are not yet known, but several Italian media outlets, like Corriere, say the HK GT interior will have a lounge-feel, thanks to its four individual armchairs, not so visible in the rather dark image released by Pininfarina.

As for the power, it is likely it will be provided to the HK GT via a zero-emission powertrain. In China, Hybrid Kinetic Group manufactures electric buses, motors and battery cells, so it has enough experience to use such technologies in the new car.

According to the limited information available, the Gran Turismo will use batteries enhanced with the use of a turbine motor. An “elegant Gran Turismo powered by an electric powertrain,” said Pininfarina when the first two images of the concept were released at the beginning of February.

The HK GT is the fourth vehicle to be drawn up by Pininfarina for the Chinese company. Last year in Geneva, Pininfarina and HK presented the H600 luxury sedan, powered by a hybrid drivetrain.

For the H600, the numbers looked extremely good: 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), but only because it was electronically limited.

The new concept will be fully revealed on March 6, on the first press day at the Swiss event.
