Guilty Driver Pays His Parking Ticket 44 Years Later

You know what they say, it’s always better late than never. That must be what one driver who “forgot” to pay his ticket for a parking violation was also thinking.
He did it 44 years later, but it’s still better than not paying at all, Police Chief Michael Combs says for KMOV. For that reason alone, the Chief would like to meet the guy and thank him in person.
The other day, the Minersville, Pennsylvania, Police Department received an envelope with $5 and a note inside. The note explained that the money was for a ticket issued way back in 1974 and included an apology, as well.
“It's addressed, of course, to the police department, with the return address of, ‘Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown’,” Chief Combs says.
The included note read: “Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave.”
Chief Combs confirmed that the ticket had been issued in 1974 over a parking violation. However, the technology used back then didn’t allow to track down cars from out of state, so that means that they have no way of finding the “Dave” behind the ingenious note.
Still, the Chief would like to meet him, if only to shake his hand and thank him. His example is one that many could – or should – take when it comes to outstanding tickets.
“We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them,” he said.
Though “Dave” was considerate enough to include an extra $3 on his $2 ticket, chances are that 44 years’ worth of penalties top that amount. The Chief wouldn’t say anything about penalties. Today, one such ticket is $20.
The other day, the Minersville, Pennsylvania, Police Department received an envelope with $5 and a note inside. The note explained that the money was for a ticket issued way back in 1974 and included an apology, as well.
“It's addressed, of course, to the police department, with the return address of, ‘Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown’,” Chief Combs says.
The included note read: “Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave.”
Chief Combs confirmed that the ticket had been issued in 1974 over a parking violation. However, the technology used back then didn’t allow to track down cars from out of state, so that means that they have no way of finding the “Dave” behind the ingenious note.
Still, the Chief would like to meet him, if only to shake his hand and thank him. His example is one that many could – or should – take when it comes to outstanding tickets.
“We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them,” he said.
Though “Dave” was considerate enough to include an extra $3 on his $2 ticket, chances are that 44 years’ worth of penalties top that amount. The Chief wouldn’t say anything about penalties. Today, one such ticket is $20.