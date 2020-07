Hummer EV Rendering Reveals the Pickup Truck the World Is Waiting For

EV

SUV

And while the world is waiting for the company to reveal the new Hummerin full, Instagram artist san_e_boy_art has decided to build their very own design for the truck version of the new model.With a more rugged look, this Hummer EV seems to be fully prepared for an off-road adventure, something that the Hummer series itself has become famous for.The real GMC Hummer EV , on the other hand, is expected to continue this focus but also introduce a series of major changes, according to the rumor mill. For example, the lineup will include two different models, anand a SUT, with the latter to land in the form of a pickup truck like the one that you see rendered in the photo here.Built on the GM BT1 platform, the EV is likely to develop some 1,000 horsepower and offer a range of approximately 400 miles (643 km) per charge, which is quite an achievement given its off-road capabilities.While GM is trying to keep the excitement at record levels with all the teasers that it shared lately, it’s also not a secret that the global health issue that we’re still struggling with forced the company to embrace a different release strategy.GM originally teased the Hummer EV in late January, with the truck version itself making another appearance during this year’s Super Bowl. A full launch was projected to happen in May 2020, but because of the lockdown happening in the United States, the event was rescheduled for a later date.Now it’s believed that the new Hummer EV could see daylight as part of a digital event, which means we might eventually be able to see the off-road electric monster online. The debut for customers is likely to happen in late 2021.