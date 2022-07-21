Hummer Back to Military Roles, U.S. Army Wants to See if It's Humvee Material

The U.S. Army is looking to electrify its fleet, and GM Defense stepped in to offer a GMC Hummer EV for evaluation purposes. The GMC Hummer EV, a nephew of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (aka Humvee), seems poised to complete the circle and become an Army vehicle once again.
While the automotive market is moving fast to electrification, the government agencies are not very fond of radical changes. But the change is happening nevertheless, as we speak, and the U.S. Army is already in the process of filling up its garages with electric vehicles. According to GM Defense, the Army Contracting Command will take delivery of one GMC Hummer EV no later than August 31.
“We are trying to help defense and government partners transition to an EV future so this is one of the steps,” said Sonia Taylor, GM Defense spokeswoman. “Our industry moves real slow. Slower than the commercial market. But this is a positive step in that direction.”
Of course, purchasing just one example will not make the Army an EV powerhouse. But pending evaluation, the U.S. military might want to order a bunch more, as the trend to electrification seems unstoppable. GM Defense is not the first contractor asked to provide an electric vehicle for evaluation. Last week, the Army selected Canoo, a high-tech mobility company, to supply an electric vehicle for the same purposes.
According to the Army purchase description seen by Detroit Free Press, the purpose is “to procure a new light to heavy-duty Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or series-hybrid electric wheeled vehicle, for Government analysis and demonstration.” The vehicle would also need to demonstrate the ability to “effectively generate, store and distribute power to the Soldier.”
Talking about power, the GMC Hummer seems to be the perfect choice for this assignment, with its 1,000 horsepower. It also has an interesting connection with the military, being inspired by the Hummer H1, the civilian version of the original High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which was affectionately called Humvee. If it wins the Army contract, the GMC Hummer will complete the circle. Inspired by a military vehicle, it will end up inspiring a vehicle for the military.
“We are trying to help defense and government partners transition to an EV future so this is one of the steps,” said Sonia Taylor, GM Defense spokeswoman. “Our industry moves real slow. Slower than the commercial market. But this is a positive step in that direction.”
Of course, purchasing just one example will not make the Army an EV powerhouse. But pending evaluation, the U.S. military might want to order a bunch more, as the trend to electrification seems unstoppable. GM Defense is not the first contractor asked to provide an electric vehicle for evaluation. Last week, the Army selected Canoo, a high-tech mobility company, to supply an electric vehicle for the same purposes.
According to the Army purchase description seen by Detroit Free Press, the purpose is “to procure a new light to heavy-duty Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or series-hybrid electric wheeled vehicle, for Government analysis and demonstration.” The vehicle would also need to demonstrate the ability to “effectively generate, store and distribute power to the Soldier.”
Talking about power, the GMC Hummer seems to be the perfect choice for this assignment, with its 1,000 horsepower. It also has an interesting connection with the military, being inspired by the Hummer H1, the civilian version of the original High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which was affectionately called Humvee. If it wins the Army contract, the GMC Hummer will complete the circle. Inspired by a military vehicle, it will end up inspiring a vehicle for the military.