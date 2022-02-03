China Builds a Blatant Copy of the Hummer H1 That Soon Will Boast an Electric Powertrain

Chinese carmaker Dongfeng is building a Hummer H1 copy that also serves as a military vehicle, just like the Humvee. Perhaps the Chinese went a little too far this time, though, by building an electric truck based on the Humvee genes. You may call it a Chinese Hummer EV, but it is more than that.
Oversized trucks are something that the Chinese borrowed from the American culture, and they have now combined them with their fondness for electric vehicles. The result is an electric Humvee, but in a truck form, with a monstrous 1,070-horsepower electric powerplant. Essentially, this is an electric version of the M50 “Warrior” Dongfeng was already building for the wealthiest of the Chinese.
Of course, the Chinese company goes even further, planning an entire EV lineup based on the Humvee copycat. For this, they will use a new “M” sub-brand, with the first model being a three-row six-seat SUV. This is something GM also plans, as their GMC Hummer EV will sport an SUV version soon. The Dongfeng M18 EV will in turn be more powerful, with an 800 kW (1,070 HP) electric motor and a 140-kWh battery that allows for a range of 311 miles (500 km). This combination will get it to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 5 seconds, so it’s no slouch.
On the other side of the Pacific, the GMC Hummer EV boasts three electric motors with up to 1,000 HP. It seems the American Hummer will smoke the Chinese M18 with 3.0 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) performance and a bigger battery (350 kWh), although the range is not much higher, at 350 miles (563 km). This has to do with its 9,000 pounds(4,082 kg) weight, which trumps the Chinese Hummer by a whopping 2,600 pounds (1,179 kg).
According to Car News China, the M18 will sport a new EV platform developed by Dongfeng, as well as a Level 2.5 autonomous driving system. The price will fall in the 600,000-700,000 RMB (94,000 – 110,000 USD) bracket, which means it will match the starting price of its American inspiration. Luckily for Dongfeng, the M18 will have no competitors in China. It comes as a surprise since this is not the only Humvee copycat out there, but it’s probably the only one with an electric powertrain.
Of course, the Chinese company goes even further, planning an entire EV lineup based on the Humvee copycat. For this, they will use a new “M” sub-brand, with the first model being a three-row six-seat SUV. This is something GM also plans, as their GMC Hummer EV will sport an SUV version soon. The Dongfeng M18 EV will in turn be more powerful, with an 800 kW (1,070 HP) electric motor and a 140-kWh battery that allows for a range of 311 miles (500 km). This combination will get it to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 5 seconds, so it’s no slouch.
On the other side of the Pacific, the GMC Hummer EV boasts three electric motors with up to 1,000 HP. It seems the American Hummer will smoke the Chinese M18 with 3.0 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) performance and a bigger battery (350 kWh), although the range is not much higher, at 350 miles (563 km). This has to do with its 9,000 pounds(4,082 kg) weight, which trumps the Chinese Hummer by a whopping 2,600 pounds (1,179 kg).
According to Car News China, the M18 will sport a new EV platform developed by Dongfeng, as well as a Level 2.5 autonomous driving system. The price will fall in the 600,000-700,000 RMB (94,000 – 110,000 USD) bracket, which means it will match the starting price of its American inspiration. Luckily for Dongfeng, the M18 will have no competitors in China. It comes as a surprise since this is not the only Humvee copycat out there, but it’s probably the only one with an electric powertrain.