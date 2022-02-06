Armored Humvee M1151A1 Is One Machine Gun Away From Deploying Freedom

If you need an armored car in your life, then we have some bad news for you, because you probably need to make a living by doing something else. However, we’re not here to judge you, but to share what is arguably one of the coolest vehicles out there that can take a bullet for you.
Due to the iconic shape, everyone and their grandmother knows that it is a Humvee, more specifically an M1151A1 enhanced armament carrier. This is an improved version of the normal model, sporting a heavier chassis and punchier engine in order to handle the extra armor.
While some armored vehicles normally listed for grabs have been modified to withstand 9mm shots, this one can cope with machine guns and hand grenades. It has thick plating all around, bulletproof glass, and fully-working turret with joystick, and external batteries, so apparently you won’t get tangled up in cables.
The vendor, because it is for sale on eBay, states that it is the perfect ride to “secure your family” and “transport valuables.” It also works if you “have a museum” too, as “this is the vehicle you need.” It has been fully refurbished by Hummer Kingz last year, sports all sorts of antennas, 360-degree remote control LED lights on the hood, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav inside, 9-inch camera screen, cup holders, USB ports, and so on.
Basically, what you’re getting in return for paying $189,000 is a vehicle that is one machine gun away from deploying freedom, powered by a 6.5-liter turbodiesel, hooked up to an auto ‘box, and four-wheel drive, which can be seen in person in Holiday, Florida. As usual, we’d recommend checking it out in the presence of a trusty mechanic to make sure that everything functions as advertised, as such rides don’t exactly change hands every day.
While some armored vehicles normally listed for grabs have been modified to withstand 9mm shots, this one can cope with machine guns and hand grenades. It has thick plating all around, bulletproof glass, and fully-working turret with joystick, and external batteries, so apparently you won’t get tangled up in cables.
The vendor, because it is for sale on eBay, states that it is the perfect ride to “secure your family” and “transport valuables.” It also works if you “have a museum” too, as “this is the vehicle you need.” It has been fully refurbished by Hummer Kingz last year, sports all sorts of antennas, 360-degree remote control LED lights on the hood, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav inside, 9-inch camera screen, cup holders, USB ports, and so on.
Basically, what you’re getting in return for paying $189,000 is a vehicle that is one machine gun away from deploying freedom, powered by a 6.5-liter turbodiesel, hooked up to an auto ‘box, and four-wheel drive, which can be seen in person in Holiday, Florida. As usual, we’d recommend checking it out in the presence of a trusty mechanic to make sure that everything functions as advertised, as such rides don’t exactly change hands every day.