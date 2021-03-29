1-of-36 2006 Hummer H1 Was With the FBI, Now Going for Close the Price of the EV

The Hummer moniker is back under the spotlight, thanks to GMC’s decision to launch an electric truck wearing the name. Most recently, we learned of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 VIN 001 going for $2.5 million for charity purposes. But it seems it’s not only this fancy, electron-powered Hummer that is getting a lot of attention these days.
To put things into perspective, we’ll first tell you the Hummer EV Edition 1, the single variant available to order until the EV3X gets here in the fall of 2022, is going for $112,595. That’s about 22 times less than the price someone paid for VIN 001, and close to how much someone is offering for a 2006 Hummer H1.
We found this particular truck on Bring a Trailer, enjoying its last 12 hours or so of fame on the online auction scene. The highest bid at the moment of writing is $85,555, but that can go higher.
The Hummer comes in wagon configuration, and according to the seller, the FBI originally ordered it in Virginia. It’s unclear what it did for the bureau, but it left service sometime around 2013, and it entered civilian life.
The vehicle is just as massive as all others of its family. It rides on 17-inch wheels wearing 37-inch tires that get their spin from a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine and an automatic transmission. The Hummer's odometer shows the hardware has been used for about 27,000 miles (41,800 km).
Helping the four-wheeled monster along in snatching everyone’s attention is the fact that it allegedly is one of just 36 K12 wagons made in this configuration that year. It comes complete with front brush guard, a Warn winch, clamshell hood, safari snorkel, and roof racks, among others.
As a side note, Hummers of the gas-guzzling variety are well on track of becoming real collectibles. In January, for instance, another 2006 K12 wagon went for $220,000.
We found this particular truck on Bring a Trailer, enjoying its last 12 hours or so of fame on the online auction scene. The highest bid at the moment of writing is $85,555, but that can go higher.
The Hummer comes in wagon configuration, and according to the seller, the FBI originally ordered it in Virginia. It’s unclear what it did for the bureau, but it left service sometime around 2013, and it entered civilian life.
The vehicle is just as massive as all others of its family. It rides on 17-inch wheels wearing 37-inch tires that get their spin from a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine and an automatic transmission. The Hummer's odometer shows the hardware has been used for about 27,000 miles (41,800 km).
Helping the four-wheeled monster along in snatching everyone’s attention is the fact that it allegedly is one of just 36 K12 wagons made in this configuration that year. It comes complete with front brush guard, a Warn winch, clamshell hood, safari snorkel, and roof racks, among others.
As a side note, Hummers of the gas-guzzling variety are well on track of becoming real collectibles. In January, for instance, another 2006 K12 wagon went for $220,000.