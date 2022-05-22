Huge Chunk of Corvette Pace Car History Gets Auctioned

A collection of 18 Corvettes including pace car replicas and festival cars commemorating the Indy 500 went on the auction block as a single lot this weekend. The cars were expected to draw a bid somewhere between $1.5-$1.7 million at Mecum Auction’s Indianapolis sale.
The lot, which includes Corvettes ranging from 1978 to 2022 models, is part of broader collection of 42 Corvettes assembled by Dr. Richard Foster, a retired physician from New Castle, Ind. While most are replicas - Chevrolet has sold decal kits to be applied to Corvettes painted in the official pace car paint scheme, three of the cars were actually on the ground during the May classic.
Among the more valuable lots included are a 2005 model that’s one of six official pace cars, and a 2006 Z06 that was one of six official vehicles to pace the race. A 2004 model in pace car livery was used as parade car for the Indy 500.
The first Chevrolet Corvette to pace the race made its appearance in 1978, the car’s 25th anniversary since its debut in 1953. That model, a replica, is unrestored with 50 miles on the odometer. Since then, the Corvette has been the official pace car in 18 of the past 44 events. The second time the Corvette paced the race, in 1986, it wore a yellow paint scheme and was piloted by Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier. The replica in the collection has 17,342 miles on it.
Also included in the sale was a new 2022 C8 Corvette that has yet to be kitted out with the pace car replica decals. Foster said he began collecting the pace cars and replicas to also mark each Indy 500 he’s attended. “I’ve always been in love with that race,” he said. “I have many great memories of being there and seeing so many tremendous cars and drivers.” The lot was eventually auctioned for $1,375,000.
Among the more valuable lots included are a 2005 model that’s one of six official pace cars, and a 2006 Z06 that was one of six official vehicles to pace the race. A 2004 model in pace car livery was used as parade car for the Indy 500.
The first Chevrolet Corvette to pace the race made its appearance in 1978, the car’s 25th anniversary since its debut in 1953. That model, a replica, is unrestored with 50 miles on the odometer. Since then, the Corvette has been the official pace car in 18 of the past 44 events. The second time the Corvette paced the race, in 1986, it wore a yellow paint scheme and was piloted by Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier. The replica in the collection has 17,342 miles on it.
Also included in the sale was a new 2022 C8 Corvette that has yet to be kitted out with the pace car replica decals. Foster said he began collecting the pace cars and replicas to also mark each Indy 500 he’s attended. “I’ve always been in love with that race,” he said. “I have many great memories of being there and seeing so many tremendous cars and drivers.” The lot was eventually auctioned for $1,375,000.