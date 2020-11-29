C8 Corvette "Neon Wave" Is a Mid-Engined Indy 500 Retro Pace Car

The Indy 500 and the Chevy Corvette go together better than peanut butter and jelly. However, we never thought there would ever be a connection between the modern, mid-engined C8 'Vette and those retro sports cars with funky paint jobs.
This wouldn't be the first time somebody tried to imagine a retro C8, but the renderings made by artist sad.machines push the new Corvette just a few decades into the past, not all the way to the 1960s. It's not exactly the glory days of car design or performance, but it makes for an interesting combination.
Just picture teens in polished oversized blazers and poof skirts, white sneakers, and permed hair. That fashion isn't making a comeback, but we're definitely seeing a resurgence in electronic music inspired by that era. Call it Chillwave, Synthwave or Retrowave, it's been quite popular on YouTube for the last couple of years. With Cyberpunk also having a hint of vintage, it definitely feels like 1980s vibes are here to stay. Better dust off that Walkman and Game Boy!
Changes to this Corvette aren't strictly limited to the neon colors. We also see some crazy wheels, polished, but quite small. The famous air scoops of the C8 are also changed to chrome, while the front end becomes smooth and ugly.
The first year a Corvette paced the Indy 500 was 1978. After that, every generation of the car helped out on the track. Usually, these were stock sports cars with added safety-features mandated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They included strobe lights, a special rollover bar, safety harnesses for the driver and passenger, and an onboard fire suppression system.
As we've mentioned, Corvettes and the Indy 500 go together well. There are even replicas based on Pace Cars, hundreds of them out there. We're terrified to think of what the guys who own those things are going to think of this insane C8 makeover.
Just picture teens in polished oversized blazers and poof skirts, white sneakers, and permed hair. That fashion isn't making a comeback, but we're definitely seeing a resurgence in electronic music inspired by that era. Call it Chillwave, Synthwave or Retrowave, it's been quite popular on YouTube for the last couple of years. With Cyberpunk also having a hint of vintage, it definitely feels like 1980s vibes are here to stay. Better dust off that Walkman and Game Boy!
Changes to this Corvette aren't strictly limited to the neon colors. We also see some crazy wheels, polished, but quite small. The famous air scoops of the C8 are also changed to chrome, while the front end becomes smooth and ugly.
The first year a Corvette paced the Indy 500 was 1978. After that, every generation of the car helped out on the track. Usually, these were stock sports cars with added safety-features mandated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They included strobe lights, a special rollover bar, safety harnesses for the driver and passenger, and an onboard fire suppression system.
As we've mentioned, Corvettes and the Indy 500 go together well. There are even replicas based on Pace Cars, hundreds of them out there. We're terrified to think of what the guys who own those things are going to think of this insane C8 makeover.