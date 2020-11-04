3 Final C7 Chevrolet Corvette and First C8 in Canada Were Auctioned for Kids

Rare Chevrolet Corvette Indy Pace Car Smells Like New, Has 5K Miles on the Clock

We don’t know about you, but we here at autoevolution wouldn’t resist the temptation of driving a Corvette on a regular basis, no matter the model year. 25 photos



While it’s rather unusual to see a three-owner car with such a low mileage, the people over at All Collector Autos claim these numbers are all original, just like everything else on the car. In fact, they guarantee that the Corvette has been properly stored during all these years, and it’s never been driven in the rain.



The interior, they say, comes in what is being described as immaculate condition, and the Vette still has the new car smell, even after 25 years.



And now, the icing on the cake.



This Corvette is actually part of the special pace car edition that was manufactured as a tribute to the



Power comes from the same 5.7-liter V8 engine that was used on all C4 Corvettes, and needless to say, everything runs and drives like on day one. The list of equipment includes sport seats (a power driver’s seat), air conditioning, and the Pace Car package that includes the two-tone paint, which is all original and repair-free.



So what it's going to take to be able to drive this Corvette back home? The garage is currently selling the car for $27,500, but the good news is that they also enabled the "Make Offer" button on eBay, which means that they may also accept other offers. You can check out the car in person in Pennsylvania.

