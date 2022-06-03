HRE Releases Carbon Fiber Wheel Program, Calls It CRBN, Makes Wheels to Order

HRE has announced it will start offering Carbon Fiber wheels, which will be a part of the program that they dubbed CRBN. The folks over at HRE will have a line of wheels made of carbon fiber that have an all-new forged aluminum centers.
Four styles will be initially offered, and they will be available in 20, 21, and 22-inch diameters. Later, the manufacturer will have more fitments in its range. The first four styles to be offered in carbon fiber versions are called HX100 Mesh, HX101 Y-Spoke, HX104 V-Spoke, and HX 107 Split 5-Spoke.
Despite what appears to be a small range of available alloy wheels, HRE notes that the CRBN range involves making each wheel to order, which means that "nearly infinite fitment, color, and finish options" are available.
The new wheels are compatible with OEM TPMS sensors, and they can be ordered with either center-lock designs or with distinctive lug hardware.
Each wheel also comes with an RFID chip implemented inside the barrel, which ensures both quality assurance traceability, and improved customer support, as well as a new way to fight counterfeiting.
The new range of carbon fiber wheels from HRE come with a toughened-resin system that promises to offer high impact resistance and are made using a complex process of precision closed-mold Vacuum-Assisted-Resin-Transfer Molding.
According to HRE, the VARTM technology allows them to offer class-leading strength-to-weight ratios. The two-piece wheels will have the CRBN part, as the company calls it, joined to the forged aluminum centers using high-strength titanium fasteners.
The CRBN barrel (as HRE has named its carbon-fiber range) of the wheel might be ordered in either “Frozen” Satin or Gloss clear coat for the carbon-fiber element, while the forged center will be able to receive any of the company's custom finishes.
The marque has not bothered to offer smaller wheel options, despite the fact that the market for these might still not have any players involved. Both track day enthusiasts and tuning fans might be interested in having carbon fiber wheels, even if they are not entirely made of carbon fiber, but might want them in a smaller diameter.
