Just how long can you drive on a donut spare tire? Everything you need to know

Changing a flat tire is something all of us have done at least once, and it usually involves nothing more than putting the spare wheel on and driving off. Unfortunately, modern cars come with a donut spare tire, if at all. These are nothing like the normal wheels of your car, so you’ll have to pay special attention when you drive with this on.
A donut tire is the funny-looking skinny wheel most modern cars carry as a spare tire these days. They are also called compact spare tires or temporary spare tires, but that does not change the fact that they are an emergency solution and not a real wheel. Their size and shape help them save space in the car and also be lighter than a regular spare tire. This convenience comes with compromises, of course.
The most important and also most dangerous compromise concerns the handling and safety of your car. Being so narrow doesn’t help very much with the steering and the braking. This affects the car’s handling and could lead to potentially unsafe situations. Especially when braking or accelerating hard you will have unequal forces that could make the car pull to the side with the spare tire, so it’s easy to end up in a ditch or the incoming traffic.
This is why it’s recommended to drive slowly and gently when on a donut tire, and by slowly we mean no more than 50 mph (80 kph). While you can drive on the highway, it is safer to stay off of them as you will only be able to go as fast as 50 mph. Also, keep in mind that electronic stability control and traction control systems will not work properly when on a compact spare.
So, it is understood that you should drive as little as possible while you have this kind of tire on your car, but everybody has different understandings of what that means. Maybe you’re in the middle of nowhere and the next car repair shop is 100 miles away. But this is one of those extreme situations that can’t be taken as a reference. As a rule of thumb, you should not drive more than 70 miles (115 km) with a donut tire, although some experts do recommend not exceeding 50 miles (80 km).
Being so frail doesn’t mean they will have to be replaced more often though, as most drivers would not even use them for the life of their cars. But rubber will decay with time and even when not used, the spare tire will have to be replaced eventually. This stands true no matter whether you have a regular spare tire or a donut tire. Except that, with a regular spare you can (and should) include it in your tire rotation routine, whereas with a donut tire you may not. Experts recommend replacing the donut tire after ten years. Even though the tire may look fine, its structural integrity might be compromised.
In the end, you should know that both regular spare tires and donut spare tires have pros and cons and the use of one or the other depends on your car and driving habits. Usually, heavier cars or those that go off-road will have a regular spare tire, while smaller passenger cars will make do with donut tires. Of course, a full spare is preferable to a donut type, but in most cases that would not be practical. Also, when your car has a flat tire, you would be thankful if it has a donut tire as opposed to a TireFit repair kit.
