autoevolution
 

How to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta ST

26 Sep 2018, 20:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Fiesta ST is one of the most successful small hot hatchbacks ever. And because it's affordable, many buyers like to do at least one mod, with the exhaust usually being the target.
7 photos
How to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta STHow to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta STHow to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta STHow to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta STHow to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta STHow to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta ST
Seeing as we live in the DIY era, we thought it was best to look at how both a custom exhaust and cone air filter are fitted. Even if you don't install them yourself, videos like this will give you some idea of what to expect and perhaps help you make an informed buying decision.

Milltek is easily the most popular Ford exhaust, with this editor still remembering the sweet-sounding 190 horsepower setup for the first-gen Fiesta ST, which had a 2-liter engine. Nowadays, the hatch has 3/4 the displacement and number of cylinders but probably sounds better.

Fitting a sports exhaust requires the pipe to be cut at a pre-determined point. The Milltek system is then connected using a 60mm to 70mm converter clamp. The aftermarket muffler has a butterfly valve, just like the stock one. The company also offers several types of tips, including carbon and burnt titanium.

By comparison, fitting an induction kit is more of a job you can do yourself because it requires no specialist tools or access to a ramp. All cars have an air filtration system to stop debris from entering the engine. All you're doing is replacing the stock one, which is made from cardboard to improve the induction noise and maybe gain a couple more horsepower.

This YouTuber opted for something called a Stage 2 C:Performance Enhanced Intake System that costs just £116.25. To install it, you'll first have to remove the stock air box and install a metal bracket which supports the cone filter. You will also need to swap over the mass flow sensor taking care not to damage it in the process.

2019 Ford Fiesta ST Ford Fiesta ST how to Hot Hatch
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactAll FORD models  
 
 