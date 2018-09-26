How to Install Milltek Exhaust and Induction Kit on the New Ford Fiesta ST

The Fiesta ST is one of the most successful small hot hatchbacks ever. And because it's affordable, many buyers like to do at least one mod, with the exhaust usually being the target.

Fitting a sports exhaust requires the pipe to be cut at a pre-determined point. The Milltek system is then connected using a 60mm to 70mm converter clamp. The aftermarket muffler has a butterfly valve, just like the stock one. The company also offers several types of tips, including carbon and burnt titanium.



By comparison, fitting an induction kit is more of a job you can do yourself because it requires no specialist tools or access to a ramp. All cars have an air filtration system to stop debris from entering the engine. All you're doing is replacing the stock one, which is made from cardboard to improve the induction noise and maybe gain a couple more horsepower.



This YouTuber opted for something called a Stage 2 C:Performance Enhanced Intake System that costs just £116.25. To install it, you'll first have to remove the stock air box and install a metal bracket which supports the cone filter. You will also need to swap over the mass flow sensor taking care not to damage it in the process.



