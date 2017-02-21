2018 Fiesta ST Teaser Video Leaked, Engine Sounds Downsized

At first, this video we've received from Polish website Motorfilm seemed to be a hoax. But after endlessly pausing the 17 seconds of footage, it's become clear that a teaser video for the new Fiesta ST has indeed been leaked.





It's become a Ford tradition to debut a new car in Europe with shenanigans at one of its factories. This time, the Fiesta ST appears to be driven by a woman in a race against a suited man on a BMX. The action might be taking place at the Valencia factory where the little critter will be made (notice the old Fiesta is still on the line).



In our screenshots, you can make out the camouflage covering the car, which at first glance might appear white. The body kit is nearly identical to that of the 2018 Fiesta ST-line, which was revealed at the same time as the rest of the range in November. However, there's very obviously two exhaust pipes coming out the right side of the bumper.



The engine sounds a little muted, giving credibility to our expectations of a 1.5-liter being used in place of the 1.6-liter. Our theory is that it will produce the same 182 PS because of the way the output is always linked to the Focus with the same engine.



That would make it the least powerful car in the class. But even with 190 horsepower, it would find competing with things like the Cooper S or Clio RS difficult. That's why the goal for Ford will be to offer driving fun and affordability first.





Driving modes are pretty much a guarantee, but there was a rumor about adjustable suspension which we're more reserved on. If installed only on the front wheels, this can be a cheap option costing as little as €500. But comfortable hot hatchbacks are Volkswagen's business.