autoevolution

2018 Fiesta ST Teaser Video Leaked, Engine Sounds Downsized

 
21 Feb 2017, 21:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At first, this video we've received from Polish website Motorfilm seemed to be a hoax. But after endlessly pausing the 17 seconds of footage, it's become clear that a teaser video for the new Fiesta ST has indeed been leaked.
This fact doesn't confirm the debut on February 24th, which is only two days away. However, given how close we are to the Geneva Motor Show, it makes perfect sense.

It's become a Ford tradition to debut a new car in Europe with shenanigans at one of its factories. This time, the Fiesta ST appears to be driven by a woman in a race against a suited man on a BMX. The action might be taking place at the Valencia factory where the little critter will be made (notice the old Fiesta is still on the line).

In our screenshots, you can make out the camouflage covering the car, which at first glance might appear white. The body kit is nearly identical to that of the 2018 Fiesta ST-line, which was revealed at the same time as the rest of the range in November. However, there's very obviously two exhaust pipes coming out the right side of the bumper.

The engine sounds a little muted, giving credibility to our expectations of a 1.5-liter being used in place of the 1.6-liter. Our theory is that it will produce the same 182 PS because of the way the output is always linked to the Focus with the same engine.

That would make it the least powerful car in the class. But even with 190 horsepower, it would find competing with things like the Cooper S or Clio RS difficult. That's why the goal for Ford will be to offer driving fun and affordability first.

Driving modes are pretty much a guarantee, but there was a rumor about adjustable suspension which we're more reserved on. If installed only on the front wheels, this can be a cheap option costing as little as €500. But comfortable hot hatchbacks are Volkswagen's business.

2018 Ford Fiesta ST Ford Fiesta Fiesta ST Ford
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75