How the Track Boost Strategy Works in the New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance

Mercedes has improved the AMG Track Pace app for the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance and tells you when to use the electric motor boost function to get the best lap time on the racetrack.
The AMG Track Pace app is familiar to many AMG models launched in recent years. It has 30 known race tracks stored in memory, and another 70 can be downloaded later. In addition, the app records no less than 80 specific data records such as speed, acceleration, steering angle, and brake pedal actuation ten times per second. It also displays lap times and times for the various sectors of the race track. This function will become available in 2023.
But in the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the app can do even more. TRACK PACE can intelligently distribute electric energy during the lap to achieve the best possible time by efficiently using the electric motor's power.
How does this work? The driver selects the race track on the central display and switches to the boost strategy with a slider. Thus, the Race-mod is activated and the car is ready to set a fast lap.
The circuit sector where TRACK PACE recommends using the Boost function is shown on the instrument panel display. When the boost function is activated via the kick-down switch, the gasoline engine is helped with up to 150 kW (201 hp) provided by the electric motor. A timer and a horizontal bar count the boost time. When the indicator shows the end of the boost sector, the driver can depress from kick-down.
The TRACK PACE calculates the distribution of the boost function according to two scenarios:
- one for a single very fast lap, such as a Formula 1 qualifying lap (Hot Lap)
- one for several fast laps (Endurance Mode).
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine that develops 476 ps (469 hp) and 545 Nm (402 lb-ft) and an electric motor with 150 kW (204 ps/201 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft). The combined system output is 680 ps (670 hp) and 1020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque.
This car's engine is the first in the world to use an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. An electric motor powered by the 400-volt system spins the turbocharger's shaft, thus reducing the turbo lag.
How well does the boost function work?
Matt Saunders of British magazine Autocar, who drove the car, says: "On the track, the boost works OK, but if you use Race mode on the road, you soon forget that the boost function is there. And without it, the C63 feels notably slower."
But in the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the app can do even more. TRACK PACE can intelligently distribute electric energy during the lap to achieve the best possible time by efficiently using the electric motor's power.
How does this work? The driver selects the race track on the central display and switches to the boost strategy with a slider. Thus, the Race-mod is activated and the car is ready to set a fast lap.
The circuit sector where TRACK PACE recommends using the Boost function is shown on the instrument panel display. When the boost function is activated via the kick-down switch, the gasoline engine is helped with up to 150 kW (201 hp) provided by the electric motor. A timer and a horizontal bar count the boost time. When the indicator shows the end of the boost sector, the driver can depress from kick-down.
The TRACK PACE calculates the distribution of the boost function according to two scenarios:
- one for a single very fast lap, such as a Formula 1 qualifying lap (Hot Lap)
- one for several fast laps (Endurance Mode).
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine that develops 476 ps (469 hp) and 545 Nm (402 lb-ft) and an electric motor with 150 kW (204 ps/201 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft). The combined system output is 680 ps (670 hp) and 1020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque.
This car's engine is the first in the world to use an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. An electric motor powered by the 400-volt system spins the turbocharger's shaft, thus reducing the turbo lag.
How well does the boost function work?
Matt Saunders of British magazine Autocar, who drove the car, says: "On the track, the boost works OK, but if you use Race mode on the road, you soon forget that the boost function is there. And without it, the C63 feels notably slower."