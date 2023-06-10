How Does Optimus Prime Make Fortnite More Like Gucci Than a Video Game?

Remember when you were a kid, and your parents said gaming was a colossal waste of time and that "mature" people don't do that? Well, try telling Epic Games that while they're laughing all the way to the bank to cash in all that "immature" Fortnite money. Recently, some fascinating financial information surfaced, showing that in 2021, Fortnite made almost $6 billion. The catch is that it's entirely free-to-play.
It appears that Fortnite has more in common with apparel brands than with other video games when it comes down to revenue.
Joost van Dreunen is an industry expert that revealed in a recent newsletter that Fortnite earned $5.8 billion in 2021 from in-game items alone. That means character skins, special items, emotes, and all sorts of cosmetic goodies to adorn your favorite character.
As Dreunen further pointed out, if we compared Fortnite's earnings from 2021 to those from the real-life apparel industry, we would discover that Epic Games is the second most successful "apparel" brand in the world.
Gucci was at the top of the ranking position with $10.5 billion, followed by Fortnite, then Ralph Lauren with $4.4 billion, Prada with $3.6, Hugo Boss at $3.2, and so on.
TweakTown has also made some calculations on some computer-tron machines that revealed the game's total earnings to be $18.6 billion since it came out in 2017.
The most obvious reason for this unbelievable success is that Fortnite is a good game with great gameplay that translates into a fun experience. (At least for me when I'm playing No Build Mode.)
A while back, Epic Games featured new characters like Alloy from PlayStation's Horizon series, Geralt from the Witcher games, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Star Wars characters, and most recently, Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal.
You can buy the latest version from the movies, Primal, for 1,600 or 1,800 V-Bucks depending on your chosen bundle. But Optimus Prime is a whole different story.
To unlock him, you need to buy the 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass and get all the way to the last page (14), where he will be waiting for you as the last item from the list.
You could put in the hours and grind your way to Prime, or if you're willing, you could spend even more money and buy Battle Pass levels until you unlock him.
I'm firmly opposed to the latter method because what's the point of playing the game if you're not actually going to play it? The Battle Pass is fairly cheap nearly $8, and part of the fun (at least for me) is to work your way up to Prime and feel like you've earned him.
This way, you save yourself more than a few bucks, and you could get a pizza and soda to celebrate because winning tastes good.
The marketing teams from Epic Games are clearly some of the best in the world. Things like having Optimus Prime as a "guest" make Fortnite a global phenomenon that can compete and successfully beat almost all top clothing brands. Something no one could have ever imagined 10 years ago.
