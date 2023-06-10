How Does Optimus Prime Make Fortnite More Like Gucci Than a Video Game?

Remember when you were a kid, and your parents said gaming was a colossal waste of time and that "mature" people don't do that? Well, try telling Epic Games that while they're laughing all the way to the bank to cash in all that "immature" Fortnite money. Recently, some fascinating financial information surfaced, showing that in 2021, Fortnite made almost $6 billion. The catch is that it's entirely free-to-play.

14 photos Photo: Fortnite