A 964-Gen Porsche 911 Is Perfect to Save the World in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

With the first day of May virtually around the corner, big Hollywood studios are gearing up for the summer blockbuster season. And no blockbuster season can ever kick off without at least one month of advance promotional work.
Since we're on the topic of summer blockbusters and promotional duties, a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from director Steven Caple Jr. has dropped. Transformers, the epitome of a summer action flick with serious eye candy for all auto enthusiasts, is back with another installment, scheduled to open wide on June 9, 2023.
It's about time for a second full trailer, Paramount Pictures decided.
That trailer premiered on April 28, bringing fans a bit more background story and even more car and Transformer action. Not that plot was ever essential to any Transformers movie, but this time the Transformers and humanity at large are facing a much bigger threat than "just" the Decepticons. You know how things go with these big franchises. With every new installment, the threat is even bigger and seemingly impossible to annihilate.
Luckily, this time, Transformers have extra help besides the puny humans. A new breed of Transformers is coming into the picture; they're called the Maximals, and you might know them from the TV series. They're robots who can transform into vehicles and animals and who will provide enough firepower to help Optimus & Co. put on a decent fight against planet-eating Unicron and Scrouge.
The year is 1994, so we should see plenty of vintage cars in modern and CGI-ed action sequences. One such car is a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 that takes the lead from the second-gen Camaro Bumblebee, alongside his human Noah (Anthony Ramos). The relationship between the two seems similar to what Sam (Shia LaBeouf) and Bumblebee had in the first two Transformers movies, and that’s not really surprising. Seeing how the recipe worked so wonderfully back then, Paramount sees no sense in changing it now.
The 964-gen Porsche 911 is presented in the trailer as just the car to save humanity, with assistance from friends, of course. This particular Transformer isn't just funny and playful, but it can also project holograms of itself as decoys and apparently shoot out Transformer parts that help human Noah transform as well.
The trailer delivers the expected amount of chases and explosions, violent face-offs, and plain-ol' fist-fights, but with robots instead of people. Not a single Transformers movie was ever the kind of flick you spend discussing in detail because it's strictly a visual experience. A visual experience with automotive treats. So let us allow this trailer to be the same and visually entertain us.
It's about time for a second full trailer, Paramount Pictures decided.
That trailer premiered on April 28, bringing fans a bit more background story and even more car and Transformer action. Not that plot was ever essential to any Transformers movie, but this time the Transformers and humanity at large are facing a much bigger threat than "just" the Decepticons. You know how things go with these big franchises. With every new installment, the threat is even bigger and seemingly impossible to annihilate.
Luckily, this time, Transformers have extra help besides the puny humans. A new breed of Transformers is coming into the picture; they're called the Maximals, and you might know them from the TV series. They're robots who can transform into vehicles and animals and who will provide enough firepower to help Optimus & Co. put on a decent fight against planet-eating Unicron and Scrouge.
The year is 1994, so we should see plenty of vintage cars in modern and CGI-ed action sequences. One such car is a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 that takes the lead from the second-gen Camaro Bumblebee, alongside his human Noah (Anthony Ramos). The relationship between the two seems similar to what Sam (Shia LaBeouf) and Bumblebee had in the first two Transformers movies, and that’s not really surprising. Seeing how the recipe worked so wonderfully back then, Paramount sees no sense in changing it now.
The 964-gen Porsche 911 is presented in the trailer as just the car to save humanity, with assistance from friends, of course. This particular Transformer isn't just funny and playful, but it can also project holograms of itself as decoys and apparently shoot out Transformer parts that help human Noah transform as well.
The trailer delivers the expected amount of chases and explosions, violent face-offs, and plain-ol' fist-fights, but with robots instead of people. Not a single Transformers movie was ever the kind of flick you spend discussing in detail because it's strictly a visual experience. A visual experience with automotive treats. So let us allow this trailer to be the same and visually entertain us.