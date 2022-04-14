Robosen’s Awesome Auto-Converting Trailer and Roller Set Joins Optimus Prime

Last year, Transformers’ fans and anyone with a passion for technology were happy to meet the new Optimus Prime toy created by Robosen and claiming to be the world’s first auto-converting, interactive robot of its kind. Now, Optimus Prime is getting the coolest addition ever, in the form of an impressive auto-converting Trailer and Roller set.
As the Trailer reveals its impressive firepower within the combat deck, both Roller and the “human sidekick” Spike are ready to emerge, start exploring, and even “engage the enemy.” This isn’t a movie scene, but the magic of a new auto-converting toy set unfolding in front of our eyes.
If the Optimus Prime robot with 5,000 components and 60 microchips controlling its 26 servo motors wasn’t already incredible, this complementary set takes it to the next level.
Robosen came up with a Trailer that follows the original G1 design, at a remarkable scale – when it’s fully extended with the grapple-arm it’s three-foot-tall (91 mm). Equipped with rechargeable batteries and powered by 18 individual servo motors and 60 chips, the Trailer is meant to be as realistic as possible. It’s built with swing-out hydraulic lifts, back doors with automatic opening, and a realistic ramp that can be lowered manually. That’s how the Roller goes in and out, as you wish.
When Roller and Spike are out exploring, you can take a closer look at the Trailer’s detailed configuration, thanks to the illuminated details. Of course, it’s meant to integrate with the Optimus Prime robot for a fun, interactive and immersive experience (it also boasts a built-in speaker).
By downloading the free app, customers get access to a download center where new actions are available, in addition to the built-in ones.
The new Robosen limited-production kit, claiming to be the first auto-converting Trailer and Roller set in the world, is available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. For $749, you could get your set before Christmas. Plus, those who opt for the Collection Pack can also get an individualized serial number and a magnetic car badge. Optimus Prime’s backup might be even cooler than him.
