The Crew Motorfest: Everything You Need To Know For the June 12 Gameplay Reveal

The Crew Motorfest is being re-revealed during the Ubisoft Forward live stream on June 12, 10 AM PDT. The first and last time we heard something about Motorfest was when the announcement trailer hit four months ago on January 31. Since then, it's been quiet on this front, but now we'll finally get to see gameplay, features, and maybe a release date. Especially now that industry-famous insider Tom Henderson recently wrote an article about how Motorfest will let The Crew 2 player transfer their cars and accessories on release.
So here's what we officially know about The Crew Motorfest so far. It's a Live Service open-world game developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, and it's meant to come out in 2023 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Amazon Luna streaming service, and the mighty PC.
As far as PC specs go, the requirements are pretty lenient. For 1080p 30 fps, you'll need at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU with a GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU.
If you want to hit 60 frames-per-second in 1080p (as you should), your rig needs to have an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU coupled with a GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX-5700 GPU.
The current disclosed roster of vehicles that you could be driving down the streets of Honolulu includes the Lamborghini Urus and Sian Roadster, Ford Bronco, RAM 1500 Rebel RTX Concept, Shelby Cobra, a heavily sponsored F1 car, and a $200,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S with 750 hp that can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
These represent a tiny fraction of the complete list because, according to insider Tom Henderson, Motorfest will have 566 vehicles, including boats, bikes, planes, etc. He also noted that long-time Crew 2 players can bring their fleet to Motorfest when it launches. As they say, this is all "inside info," so don't take it for granted.
If Ubisoft decides to take this route and connect the two games, it bodes excellent news for players. This way, the hundreds or even thousands of hours they spent in the previous iteration won't amount to anything when this one eventually hits shelves.
The important thing is that all will be revealed on June 12, along with other much-anticipated games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and another secret title we don't know anything about yet.
Also, if you're like me and were expecting an appearance from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, you're in for bad luck. Ubisoft has recently confirmed that development for the game has been scrapped, and it's now in the conception stage. When or if it ever comes out, we could ask Beyond Good & Evil 2 or Skull & Bones, but they're MIA as well, unfortunately.
Until then, let's hope Motorfest lives up to the hype, and we finally get a worthy Forza Horizon 5 competitor. FH5 has been sitting too long on its throne, and we wouldn't want it to get too comfortable there.
