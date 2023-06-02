The Crew Motorfest: Everything You Need To Know For the June 12 Gameplay Reveal

The Crew Motorfest is being re-revealed during the Ubisoft Forward live stream on June 12, 10 AM PDT. The first and last time we heard something about Motorfest was when the announcement trailer hit four months ago on January 31. Since then, it's been quiet on this front, but now we'll finally get to see gameplay, features, and maybe a release date. Especially now that industry-famous insider Tom Henderson recently wrote an article about how Motorfest will let The Crew 2 player transfer their cars and accessories on release.

14 photos Photo: Ubisoft