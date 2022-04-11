How Does Martha Stewart Fly? In a Private Jet, Surrounded by Oklahoma State Trees

Martha Stewart has just been in Oklahoma with business. At the end of the trip, she decided to purchase several state trees, and they came home with her in a private jet.
You might already know that TV personality and chef Martha Stewart is in a league of her own. And certainly, you wouldn’t expect to see her flying commercial. And she doesn’t. In a set of pictures posted on her social media, where she’s very active, she gives us a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle.
Martha was a guest at the Oklahoma State University’s Business Speaker Series. After her visit, she decided to treat herself to something that would remind her even more of the experience. And she settled on trees.
In one of the pictures, we see Stewart sitting comfortably on a beige leather seat in what looks like a small business jet, showing her oversized luggage: an array of trees.
Stewart, 80, explained in the description: “Flying home with eight Cercis Canadensis, the state tree of Oklahoma!” She also gave us the information on where she purchased them and continued to share information on her trip. She also bought a table and a signed Bunnykins dish.
And, if you were wondering about safety, Stewart continued: “By the way we did not fly with the trees in the aisle. there were four of us in the back four seats and the eight trees occupied the middle four seats !! we are compliant and we have great pilots who watch over our safety !!!”
But since Martha is Martha, she wanted a nice picture for the ‘Gram, and who can blame her for that?
This wasn’t the first time she flew in a private jet recently. She also treated herself to a private flight ahead of the Super Bowl weekend in February, where she partied with Drake.
