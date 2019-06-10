Houston Mom Kicks 10YO Son Out of Car for Spilling Food, Leaves Him There

Some people would never allow a messy passenger to eat food inside their car and that’s ok, but this Houston mom took it too far: she kicked her kid out of the vehicle for spilling some food.

The report notes that the woman, Kesa Brown, kicked her own son out of the car and then abandoned him at a busy intersection in Houston. “He was found at a nearby gas station, where he told authorities his mom made him get out of the car for accidentally spilling food, according to the Precinct 4 Harris County Constable's Office,” the publication writes.



Brown was taken into custody and is facing child endangerment charges. The boy has been temporarily removed from her custody, while Child Protective Services is investigating the case.



“Brown was arrested and her bond was set at $15,000. She was already out on bond from a previous case involving the boy, authorities said,” adds the same media outlet. It doesn’t say what she did to the kid the previous time, but either way, it looks like he is better off without her, for the time being.



All jokes aside, common sense should tell anyone that “punishing” your kid for food-staining your car by abandoning him at a busy intersection is very dangerous, in addition to



