Houston Mom Kicks 10YO Son Out of Car for Spilling Food, Leaves Him There

10 Jun 2019, 11:59 UTC ·
by
Some people would never allow a messy passenger to eat food inside their car and that’s ok, but this Houston mom took it too far: she kicked her kid out of the vehicle for spilling some food.
She then drove off and left the 10-year-old boy on his own, Chron reports. He was wise enough to call the police and they arrested the woman.

The report notes that the woman, Kesa Brown, kicked her own son out of the car and then abandoned him at a busy intersection in Houston. “He was found at a nearby gas station, where he told authorities his mom made him get out of the car for accidentally spilling food, according to the Precinct 4 Harris County Constable's Office,” the publication writes.

Brown was taken into custody and is facing child endangerment charges. The boy has been temporarily removed from her custody, while Child Protective Services is investigating the case.

“Brown was arrested and her bond was set at $15,000. She was already out on bond from a previous case involving the boy, authorities said,” adds the same media outlet. It doesn’t say what she did to the kid the previous time, but either way, it looks like he is better off without her, for the time being.

All jokes aside, common sense should tell anyone that “punishing” your kid for food-staining your car by abandoning him at a busy intersection is very dangerous, in addition to being illegal. Fortunately, the child wasn’t harmed in this particular incident, but there’s a thousand ways in which this could have gone worse.

There are safer ways to keep your child from making a mess inside the car and the most efficient is also the simplest: don’t allow snacking or eating while traveling by car, if you really mind it that much.
