Hot Take: All Near-Future EVs Will Be Ugly by 2023 Standards and Here's the Proof

EV maturity will come with age

It's not always a bad thing when cars prioritize function over form, as long as they can perform efficiently without any fuss or gimmicks. But for some, merely getting the job done isn't enough, especially when cars are also capable of looking good while doing so. After all, drivers get to see their vehicle's form first before even getting to experience its function. A beautifully-designed vehicle can stimulate the driver's senses beforehand, mentally psyching them for the potentially pleasurable driving experience ahead. Fortunately, there are celebrated nameplates that blend both form and function in equal measures, further complimenting the experience before and during the drive.Some of the most captivating car design ideas were born from finding the perfect synergy of style and purpose. Whether it's a bold hood scoop or a menacing, gaping grille, there was always that extra something that gave cars more pizzazz while still adding to their functionality. There was a time when automakers unveiled models that looked drastically different from their competitors. However, it seems like that trend is no longer as prevalent as it used to be if you look at the litany ofclones proliferating today's showrooms. Not only are many of these EVs hard to tell apart, but the little styling cues they offer also come with limited to no functionality whatsoever. If you're displeased about this sudden shift from exciting diversity to drab uniformity, well, you're not alone.Many aspects that make EVs feasible are the same things that can make them appear dull and uninspiring. Again, while there's nothing wrong with vehicles that put function over form, that doesn't mean they have to stay that way. The 2023 BMW iX and Mercedes EQE SUVs are perfect examples of EVs that look extremely bland from most angles.Gone is the function of BMW's iconic kidney grille, which now serves purely aesthetic purposes. The same goes for the EQE, with theversion even sporting a front fascia with what looks like vertical slats integrated in shiny plastic, mimicking the real thing. This design choice makes them look like cheap toy-like knock-offs in the process. Most intake vents have also been sealed off, adding more to the fake facade these vehicles are giving off. When you bring EV sedans like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 into the mix, you'll notice the same weird frame and wedge-shaped exterior as those larger SUVs.It's as if automakers have been copying each other's designs, then presenting their EVs as a sort of one-size-fits-all product. Of course, it's not unusual for EVs to share a common design ethos, as companies have been utilizing a similar platform in building them – the trusty skateboard chassis. EVs require a different assembly procedure than combustion engine cars due to their various batteries and electric motors. Although the skateboard chassis' flat foundation might be the most efficient way of implementing parts that define EVs, it also gives these vehicles that boring sense of uniformity. The result is an ugly car design trend featuring unsightly aesthetics that fail to engage spectators from the get-go.After decades of being conditioned with stunning cars whose designs also help with performance, it won't be easy adjusting to the standards EVs are now setting. Since EVs don't get nearly as hot as theircounterparts, they won't need as much cooling, resulting in the omission of intake vents that could've given them more character. Another memorable design element EVs have axed is the exhaust, as they promote the very thing these cars are against: emissions.Doing so not only relegated the creative application of various exhaust tip shapes and positions, but also robbed us of the joy of comparing the sweet exhaust notes of two competing models. That means crazy designs involving side exhausts, curvaceous vents, and aggressive hood scoops will all be a thing of the past, and that's a sad thing for anyone who's used to seeing such diversity. EVs took to lighting technology the same way, as the transition from bulky halogen bulbs to sleeker LEDs resulted in almost every electric model rocking the same thinly designed head and tail lights.It's not just existing EVs on the market either; upcoming 2023 models are continuing this monotonous design philosophy, which will only lead to more ugly cars on the road by that time. It's not that every EV should look like they came straight from legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro's sketches, but rather, they should at least have enough noteworthy distinctions that set them apart from each other. In fact, the skateboard chassis is supposed to give automakers more liberties in sculpting EV exteriors that are more scintillating to behold. Instead, we see one EV "clone" after another sporting more of these weird aesthetics... as if the universal silence they bring wasn't enough to put you to sleep, right?The problem doesn't solely lie with the designers per se. Renowned auto designer Henrik Fisker did a brilliant job penning such exemplary models like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, but when he designed the Fisker Ocean EV, the car still fell into that same, tiring design trope seen on other EVs. Perhaps the arrival of better battery technology and increasingly efficient platforms could allow automakers to forego this bland design trend, leading to better-looking EVs in the future.Will we eventually get used to the ugly EV designs the same way we did with evolving car design trends over the past decades? That may be the case, but let's still hope the electric future takes more design cues from the likes of a Rimac Nevera and fewer cues from glorified lunchboxes.