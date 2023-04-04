Hot Take: All Near-Future EVs Will Be Ugly by 2023 Standards and Here's the Proof

It's said that car designs are indicative of a specific era – something past automotive icons circumvented simply by looking more outlandish and futuristic than the rest. However, given how today's EVs are heading in the same direction aesthetics-wise, the near future isn't exactly looking pretty in comparison.
It's not always a bad thing when cars prioritize function over form, as long as they can perform efficiently without any fuss or gimmicks. But for some, merely getting the job done isn't enough, especially when cars are also capable of looking good while doing so. After all, drivers get to see their vehicle's form first before even getting to experience its function. A beautifully-designed vehicle can stimulate the driver's senses beforehand, mentally psyching them for the potentially pleasurable driving experience ahead. Fortunately, there are celebrated nameplates that blend both form and function in equal measures, further complimenting the experience before and during the drive.
Some of the most captivating car design ideas were born from finding the perfect synergy of style and purpose. Whether it's a bold hood scoop or a menacing, gaping grille, there was always that extra something that gave cars more pizzazz while still adding to their functionality. There was a time when automakers unveiled models that looked drastically different from their competitors. However, it seems like that trend is no longer as prevalent as it used to be if you look at the litany of EV clones proliferating today's showrooms. Not only are many of these EVs hard to tell apart, but the little styling cues they offer also come with limited to no functionality whatsoever. If you're displeased about this sudden shift from exciting diversity to drab uniformity, well, you're not alone.
BMW iX and Mercedes EQE SUVs are perfect examples of EVs that look extremely bland from most angles.
Gone is the function of BMW's iconic kidney grille, which now serves purely aesthetic purposes. The same goes for the EQE, with the AMG version even sporting a front fascia with what looks like vertical slats integrated in shiny plastic, mimicking the real thing. This design choice makes them look like cheap toy-like knock-offs in the process. Most intake vents have also been sealed off, adding more to the fake facade these vehicles are giving off. When you bring EV sedans like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 into the mix, you'll notice the same weird frame and wedge-shaped exterior as those larger SUVs.
ICE counterparts, they won't need as much cooling, resulting in the omission of intake vents that could've given them more character. Another memorable design element EVs have axed is the exhaust, as they promote the very thing these cars are against: emissions.
Doing so not only relegated the creative application of various exhaust tip shapes and positions, but also robbed us of the joy of comparing the sweet exhaust notes of two competing models. That means crazy designs involving side exhausts, curvaceous vents, and aggressive hood scoops will all be a thing of the past, and that's a sad thing for anyone who's used to seeing such diversity. EVs took to lighting technology the same way, as the transition from bulky halogen bulbs to sleeker LEDs resulted in almost every electric model rocking the same thinly designed head and tail lights.
The problem doesn't solely lie with the designers per se. Renowned auto designer Henrik Fisker did a brilliant job penning such exemplary models like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, but when he designed the Fisker Ocean EV, the car still fell into that same, tiring design trope seen on other EVs. Perhaps the arrival of better battery technology and increasingly efficient platforms could allow automakers to forego this bland design trend, leading to better-looking EVs in the future.
Will we eventually get used to the ugly EV designs the same way we did with evolving car design trends over the past decades? That may be the case, but let's still hope the electric future takes more design cues from the likes of a Rimac Nevera and fewer cues from glorified lunchboxes.
Some of the most captivating car design ideas were born from finding the perfect synergy of style and purpose. Whether it's a bold hood scoop or a menacing, gaping grille, there was always that extra something that gave cars more pizzazz while still adding to their functionality. There was a time when automakers unveiled models that looked drastically different from their competitors. However, it seems like that trend is no longer as prevalent as it used to be if you look at the litany of EV clones proliferating today's showrooms. Not only are many of these EVs hard to tell apart, but the little styling cues they offer also come with limited to no functionality whatsoever. If you're displeased about this sudden shift from exciting diversity to drab uniformity, well, you're not alone.
Electricity breeds conformity
BMW iX and Mercedes EQE SUVs are perfect examples of EVs that look extremely bland from most angles.
Gone is the function of BMW's iconic kidney grille, which now serves purely aesthetic purposes. The same goes for the EQE, with the AMG version even sporting a front fascia with what looks like vertical slats integrated in shiny plastic, mimicking the real thing. This design choice makes them look like cheap toy-like knock-offs in the process. Most intake vents have also been sealed off, adding more to the fake facade these vehicles are giving off. When you bring EV sedans like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 into the mix, you'll notice the same weird frame and wedge-shaped exterior as those larger SUVs.
EV maturity will come with age
ICE counterparts, they won't need as much cooling, resulting in the omission of intake vents that could've given them more character. Another memorable design element EVs have axed is the exhaust, as they promote the very thing these cars are against: emissions.
Doing so not only relegated the creative application of various exhaust tip shapes and positions, but also robbed us of the joy of comparing the sweet exhaust notes of two competing models. That means crazy designs involving side exhausts, curvaceous vents, and aggressive hood scoops will all be a thing of the past, and that's a sad thing for anyone who's used to seeing such diversity. EVs took to lighting technology the same way, as the transition from bulky halogen bulbs to sleeker LEDs resulted in almost every electric model rocking the same thinly designed head and tail lights.
The problem doesn't solely lie with the designers per se. Renowned auto designer Henrik Fisker did a brilliant job penning such exemplary models like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, but when he designed the Fisker Ocean EV, the car still fell into that same, tiring design trope seen on other EVs. Perhaps the arrival of better battery technology and increasingly efficient platforms could allow automakers to forego this bland design trend, leading to better-looking EVs in the future.
Will we eventually get used to the ugly EV designs the same way we did with evolving car design trends over the past decades? That may be the case, but let's still hope the electric future takes more design cues from the likes of a Rimac Nevera and fewer cues from glorified lunchboxes.