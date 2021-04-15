Hot, Custom 2022 Indian Chiefs to Be Made by Paul Cox, Keino Sasaki and More

Back in February 2021, when the media was flooded with news coming from Harley-Davidson, Indian fought back with the launch of the new family of Chiefs. In an attempt to give the line a nudge in the right direction, the bike maker announced this week something particularly special.
More specifically, three Chief-based projects will see daylight in the near future. Tasked with making them are some of the greatest names in the industry, V-twin specialists that were probably dying to get the opportunity to mess with the two-wheelers.
Indian did not specifically say which breed of Chief will be modified, but we do know the names of the builders taking part.
First up are Indian Larry’s former partners, Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki, reunited after 15 years since their last joint project. Then come professional freestyler Carey Hart, and finally Go Takamine of Bratstyle fame.
As said, Indian did no go into the specifics of what this project means and how long it will take until completion. For reference, the 2022 model year of the Chief comes in three variants, namely Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited.
All three variants are animated by the most powerful version of the Thunderstroke engine now on the market, with 1,890cc of displacement and rated at 162 Nm (119 lb-ft) of torque.
“This bike is as much about history and heritage, as it is about modern design sophistication, and that’s why we were intentional in choosing builders that represented both old and new styles,” said in a statement Ola Stenegärd, Director of Design for Indian Motorcycle.
“With Go, we have a builder who honours and takes inspiration from the post-war bobber scene. On the other hand, Carey will push forward with modern, performance-oriented design elements, while Paul and Keino bridge the gap between past and future.”
We’ll update this story as soon as more info becomes available.
