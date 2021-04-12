Indian Slaps Harley-Davidson Again, Becomes King of the Baggers Official Partner

Last year, Indian became the first bike maker to win the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, trampling a whole pack of Harley-Davidsons with just a few S&S-prepped Challengers. And the battle will be even fiercer this year, as that one race is turning into a whole series.
As per the info provided in January by MotoAmerica, the competition is about to kick off in early May at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Harley-Davidson already confirmed it would enter the competition, fielding a racing-spec Road Glide Special and rider Kyle Wyman with factory backing.
But last year’s winner, Indian rider Tyler O’Hara, confirmed his entry too, so naturally we expect quite the battle on the track between the industry's two behemoths. Yet Indian is taking things beyond the circuits, and plans to steal the show in as many ways as possible.
At the end of last week, the bike maker announced it had become the official partner of the nascent King of the Baggers series. We are not told how deep the involvement goes, but a sponsorship means all Harley riders, factory-backed or not, should now see only Indian around them.
“It’s great news that Indian is getting behind the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers,” said in a statement MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey.
“They won the first event at Laguna last year and we all saw how hugely popular the event was. It’s perfect that they are coming on board with both sponsorship and a team. The series promises to be intense and Indian starts the season as the team to beat.”
Initially, the King of the Baggers series was supposed to have five rounds, but it would seem those have been trimmed down to three. The first one takes place April 30-May 2 in Atlanta, the second comes June 11-13 at Road America, and the last is scheduled for July 9-11 at Laguna Seca.
