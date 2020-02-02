1956 Grease Monkey, Indian Larry’s Nickel-Plated Bike, Sold in Vegas

Last week, we told you how Indian Larry’s last completed build, Chain of Mystery, is going under the hammer at the Mecum Las Vegas auction. As it was to be expected for a unique bike such as this, it immediately found a new owner. But Vegas was the place where other of Larry’s builds were on the block, including the very first one to shoot him to fame.
It was this bike, nicknamed Grease Monkey, that put Indian Larry on the map of custom bike builders, although ironically the man set out building it for himself. He did, and held on to it until until his death in 2004, using it as his personal bike.
The bike was completed in 1998, and its unique styling compared with what else was coming out custom garages back then caught the eye of Easyriders, who featured it on the cover of their magazine that year, making Larry famous in the process.
The build is based on a Paughco frame that was entirely nickel-plated, inside which sits a 2-cylinder 88ci engine (1,442 cc). The paint job, intricate as always in an Indian Larry machine, shows the man’s name and logo in gold leaf on the tank, and Grease Monkey painted on the primary drive.
“The materials used all reflect 1960s-era custom builds, and the net result is as compelling as Larry himself—no wonder he kept it as his daily ride.“ the sellers said in their posting on Mecum.
“It’s tough and wiry with tremendous charisma. Grease Monkey is more than a motorcycle; it’s a talisman and a keystone to the Indian Larry story, and as close as you’ll get to the man himself.”
Having gone under the hammer on Saturday, January 25, the bike sold almost immediately. More details about it can be found at this link.
