1956 Grease Monkey, Indian Larry’s Nickel-Plated Bike, Sold in Vegas

More on this:

1 Dustbin 1956 Norton Manx 350 Is a Blast from Isle of Man TT Past

2 Believe It or Not, This Build Once Was a Suzuki GSXR 1000 RR

3 Chain-Frame Motorcycle, Indian Larry’s Last Build, Needs an Owner to License It

4 Mindfreak 2007 Big Bear Chopper Looks Like Flaming Metal in Vegas

5 Dinah Chopper, Jesse Rooke's First Custom Build, Goes on Sale in Vegas