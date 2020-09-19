Honda S2000 "Speed Wagon" Looks Like the Mother of Hardtops

The calendar showed 2009 when production of the Honda S2000 came to a halt and while enthusiasts have been asking for a revival, the Japanese carmaker has yet to deliver one. Meanwhile, there are S2K fans out there who show their love for the sportscar in ways that thrill us. Case in point with digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, which has come up with a rendering that showcases a wagon incarnation of the Japanese sportscar.
Now, there are two main aspects of this digital build and we'll start with the one listed above - while Honda did offer a hardtop for the roadster, with aftermarket units also available, we can say that Saleem has envisioned... an extended piece of the sort, thus creating the shooting brake approach. And if you zoom in on the Instagram post below, you'll notice this is a carbon fiber piece, so there's no need to worry about weight being added in the wrong places.
As for the second aspect, this involves the widebody approach, with the monstrous overfenders of the Honda standing out from a mile away. Heck, the front units even house the mirrors now.
The front apron has been restyled and now features a massive, angular splitter that is secured with a pair of rods (would you look at that intake sitting close to the right-side headlight!).
Then we have the custom vented hood, which features a wrap that allows us to "see" the high-revving naturally aspirated four-cylinder powerplant animating the beast.
While the rear bumper is pretty close to the factory design, this is made from carbon fiber, with the same being true for the boot-lid-gone-tailgate.
A real-life wagon conversion of the sort would be more complicated than coming up with an extended hardtop. Then again, the extra cargo space might not be the only asset of the transformation, since the shape of the roof could bring a higher top speed.
Quick fun with the S2k from yesterday. Getting an S2k and do a extension like this one is very tempting - but it'll need stl tea windows not to look so boring!