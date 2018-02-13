Honda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard Way in Kiwi David vs. Goliath Track Fight

When it comes to circuit racing the line between the moves you can safely pull while using simulators and those involving real-life adventures came sometimes get blurry. And the Honda racer we're here to show you seems to make that line even more difficult to spot.

Now, before we move any further, you might want to see what the racer behind the Integra's wheel had to say about his style: "I'm braking at my usual braking points, I don't cut anyone off according to the rules we race with and don't move more than once to defend my line... that's why its an unpopular opinion. Yes, I did tap the back wheel at 3:58 and saw the guy after the race = he has no problem. It's racing, these things happen, he said he didn't think I'd get back on him so quickly,"



The Honda guy also defended the



It's worth mentioning that the Integra's semi-slicks did warm up quicker than the full slicks on the Chevy. And while we're not sure of the output of the Corvette's V8, we can tell you that the 1,040 kg Honda packs 180 hp, using the factory B18c motor.



As you can expect, the battle doesn't end with the pass mentioned above, so we'd also stick around for the rest of the video.



