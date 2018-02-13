autoevolution
 

Honda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard Way in Kiwi David vs. Goliath Track Fight

13 Feb 2018, 11:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When it comes to circuit racing the line between the moves you can safely pull while using simulators and those involving real-life adventures came sometimes get blurry. And the Honda racer we're here to show you seems to make that line even more difficult to spot.
5 photos
Honda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard WayHonda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard WayHonda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard WayHonda Racer Tackles Corvette the Hard Way
We're looking at a battle between a Honda Integra and a C6 'Vette, one that took part on the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, New Zealand.

Thanks to the piece of footage below, which came to our attention via Reddit, we can see the delicious David vs. Goliath fight, with the climax taking place at the 3:48 point, when the Honda driver goes for an extreme pass.

Now, before we move any further, you might want to see what the racer behind the Integra's wheel had to say about his style: "I'm braking at my usual braking points, I don't cut anyone off according to the rules we race with and don't move more than once to defend my line... that's why its an unpopular opinion. Yes, I did tap the back wheel at 3:58 and saw the guy after the race = he has no problem. It's racing, these things happen, he said he didn't think I'd get back on him so quickly,"

The Honda guy also defended the Corvette racer's skill in front of other Redditors: "The Corvette's "inability to drive" [as mentioned by the said Redditors] is cause he's on hard compound racing slicks and this was race 1 for the day, despite the sun it wasn't very warm, the track even less so. They warmed up enough around lap 4 and he was off. Also, that "shit" driver actually won the whole series,"

It's worth mentioning that the Integra's semi-slicks did warm up quicker than the full slicks on the Chevy. And while we're not sure of the output of the Corvette's V8, we can tell you that the 1,040 kg Honda packs 180 hp, using the factory B18c motor.

As you can expect, the battle doesn't end with the pass mentioned above, so we'd also stick around for the rest of the video.

Chevrolet Corvette Honda racing motorsport New Zealand
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W464)Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W464) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryHYUNDAI Sonata HybridHYUNDAI Sonata Hybrid MediumHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata MediumSKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactAll car models  