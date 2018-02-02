autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S Gets World's First Electric Circuit Race Series Approval

2 Feb 2018, 9:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Sports organizer Electric GT announced on Thursday gat it has been given the green light for the Electric Production Car Series (EPCS), a racing event that is described as the “motorsport for the 21st century.”
15 photos
Electric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model SElectric GT Tesla Model S
The governing body of motorsport, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), officially sanctioned the series this week, marking the first time when full electric cars will race one against another on the track. The calendar of the races is yet to be announced.

“This is such an exciting day for us as we confirm that the Electric Production Car Series has been officially sanctioned by the FIA. We respect the FIA and we are honoured to have their support ahead of our inaugural season,” said Mark Gemmell, Electric GT CEO.

“With a three-heat qualifying system and two EPCS races, plus our eKarting and eSports races, fans will have a lot of racing action to get excited about.”

The series will have 20 drivers, all handling fully race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D models and racing for 10 different teams. Among the drivers are TV presenter Rebecca Jackson and WTCC champion Tom Coronel.

The cars will use Pirelli tires, will be equipped with Alcon brakes, R53 suspension and composite bodywork from Bcomp. Each race of the series will include a 60 km day race (37 miles) and an equally long dusk race. All Tesla Model S will be limited at a top power of 585kW.

The racing version of the Model S can reach 100 km/h, in 2.1 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the production version. The 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery is the largest in motorsport, giving the cars a 90 km range at racing speeds. The S for the series will weigh 500 kg less than the production version.

The drivers who will finish in the top ten will receive points, as will the drivers who will secure a pole position or record the fastest lap.

Tesla Model S electric gt Electric Production Car Series racing fia
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  