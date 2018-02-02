Tesla Model S Gets World's First Electric Circuit Race Series Approval

Sports organizer Electric GT announced on Thursday gat it has been given the green light for the Electric Production Car Series (EPCS), a racing event that is described as the “motorsport for the 21st century.”

15 photos



“This is such an exciting day for us as we confirm that the Electric Production Car Series has been officially sanctioned by the FIA. We respect the FIA and we are honoured to have their support ahead of our inaugural season,” said Mark Gemmell, Electric GT CEO.



“With a three-heat qualifying system and two EPCS races, plus our eKarting and eSports races, fans will have a lot of racing action to get excited about.”



The series will have 20 drivers, all handling fully race-prepared



The cars will use Pirelli tires, will be equipped with Alcon brakes, R53 suspension and composite bodywork from Bcomp. Each race of the series will include a 60 km day race (37 miles) and an equally long dusk race. All Tesla Model S will be limited at a top power of 585kW.



The racing version of the Model S can reach 100 km/h, in 2.1 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the production version. The 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery is the largest in motorsport, giving the cars a 90 km range at racing speeds. The S for the series will weigh 500 kg less than the production version.



The drivers who will finish in the top ten will receive points, as will the drivers who will secure a pole position or record the fastest lap.



The governing body of motorsport, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), officially sanctioned the series this week, marking the first time when full electric cars will race one against another on the track. The calendar of the races is yet to be announced.“This is such an exciting day for us as we confirm that the Electric Production Car Series has been officially sanctioned by the FIA. We respect the FIA and we are honoured to have their support ahead of our inaugural season,” said Mark Gemmell, Electric GT CEO.“With a three-heat qualifying system and two EPCS races, plus our eKarting and eSports races, fans will have a lot of racing action to get excited about.”The series will have 20 drivers, all handling fully race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D models and racing for 10 different teams. Among the drivers are TV presenter Rebecca Jackson and WTCC champion Tom Coronel.The cars will use Pirelli tires, will be equipped with Alcon brakes, R53 suspension and composite bodywork from Bcomp. Each race of the series will include a 60 km day race (37 miles) and an equally long dusk race. All Tesla Model S will be limited at a top power of 585kW.The racing version of the Model S can reach 100 km/h, in 2.1 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the production version. The 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery is the largest in motorsport, giving the cars a 90 km range at racing speeds. The S for the series will weigh 500 kg less than the production version.The drivers who will finish in the top ten will receive points, as will the drivers who will secure a pole position or record the fastest lap.