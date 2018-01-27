autoevolution
 

Autistic 18-Year Old to Race in 2018 Nissan Micra Cup

27 Jan 2018, 12:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Austin Riley is an 18-year old Canadian who, at the age of 12, was diagnosed on the high-functioning end of the autism spectrum. This hasn't interfered with Riley's dream of becoming a race-car driver, however, as the Canadian will be on the starting line in May's Nissan Micra Cup in Canada.
9 photos
2017 Nissan Micra
According to Nissan, which published a short video about Riley and his unique abilities, the young Canadian is capable of anticipating collisions before they occur and he describes himself as a bit more focused than the other drivers are.

"Stories like Austin's give us great joy. The Nissan Micra Cup was made exactly for the purpose of allowing people to live their dreams of racing, and the fact that the community has come together in this way for Austin is indicative of the great people involved in this series," said Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. "As Canada's most affordable racing series, we will continue to bring excitement and new experiences to Canadians."

In 2016 Riley met veteran driver Metod Topolnik of Azure Racing and was introduced to the Micra Cup. That October he drove for the first time a race car. The next year, in 2017, he was present for an entire season of the cup. He will return to the wheel this year.

Riley's fascination with the racing world has been with him since he was a child. In 2007, when he was only eight years old, he took part in several racing events, became TRAK Club champion, finished 3rd Place and was 7th overall in the TKC.

His family and friends also set up the Racing with Autism website, as a tool „to educate, inspire, and as a result empower those with autism to do great things .”

The Nissan Micra Cup is a series of races across six weekends in Ontario and Quebec, with over 30 Micra vehicles taking part. Each racing weekend includes a 30-minute trial, a 30-minute qualifying session, and two 30-minute races.

Nissan Micra Nissan Micra Cup autism Austin Riley racing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  