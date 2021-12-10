1 Honda Hopes Sensing 360 System Can Put an End to Traffic Collision Fatalities by 2050

Honda Previews All-New Step WGN Minivan in Japan With Gasoline and Hybrid Powertrains

Honda missed the opportunity to release the new generation of the Step WGN this year for the model’s 25th anniversary. The first generation of the model was introduced in 1996, while the current Step WGN The new version of the Step WGN minivan is expected to be revealed in full on the 7th of January, next year, while the car will first arrive in showrooms in the Spring. The new model will be powered by Honda’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain, making it more fuel-efficient than before. According to the model’s minisite in Japan, customers will also be able to buy a non-HEV version as well.At the front, the new headlights feature dynamic LED turn signals, with a satin-chrome grille surrounding it. The teaser also includes a picture from the inside, with a three-row sitting for six passengers. The second row features what is called “captain’s chairs,” each individual seat having armrests and reclining footrests. From the picture we can also see a free-standing central display for the infotainment system.Since Honda has made big advancements with its driving assistance systems, we expect the Step WGN to feature the full Honda Sensing 360 suite, as introduced earlier this year . This includes an omnidirectional sensory range with inputs from five advanced, millimeter-wave radar units placed around the vehicle. The goal of the system is to achieve a cool zero collision fatalities involving Honda vehicles by 2050.Honda missed the opportunity to release the new generation of the Step WGN this year for the model’s 25th anniversary. The first generation of the model was introduced in 1996, while the current Step WGN was launched in 2016 with a 1.5 VTEC Turbo engine . This is also available with the sports-inspired Modul-X trim, and we expect it to be carried on to the new model.