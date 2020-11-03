The "Element" from Pedego Is a Powerful, Inexpensive E-bike that Wants It All

4 Mugen Will Have Your Honda Civic Hatchback Look the Business

More on this:

Honda NSX SUV Rendered, Seems Like a Bad Idea

In the October 10th issue of Best Car , the Japanese motoring publication let it slip that Honda is considering a super SUV for 2025 at the earliest. The utility vehicle in question is supposed to feature NSX-inspired styling for the exterior, and the following design study is proof that such a proposal should be nipped in the bud. 22 photos SUV with a high price tag?



The simplest answer to that question is no, definitely no. The MDX – which is entering the 2022 model year with all-new underpinnings – is large enough to take on the likes of the BMW X5. Acura has also confirmed



Honda, on the other hand, doesn’t need a sportier variant for the Pilot or Passport. Those two are selling particularly well, and the market is too small for a go-faster option that would take on the Ford Explorer ST and similar models. The most offending thing about the NSX-inspired SUV, however, is the styling in and of itself.



Many people agree that Honda has butchered the lines of the original to create



You see, Honda is currently focused on cutting costs in order to invest in electrification. This is why the Swindon plant where the Civic Hatchback is currently manufactured will be closed down along with a Turkish plant where the sedan is made, and lest we forget, Honda is leaving Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season.



In addition to electrifying the entire lineup in Europe, the Minato City-based manufacturer has also teamed up with General Motors for a couple of electric vehicles. Both are going to be made in the U.S. by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, and the first of them is expected to roll out in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Penned by Kleber Silva , the abomination before your eyes would be larger in footprint if the rumors turn out to be true. Of course, the production model would exchange the Honda badging for Acura in the United States of America. The question is, does the Japanese automaker need a high-performancewith a high price tag?The simplest answer to that question is no, definitely no. The MDX – which is entering the 2022 model year with all-new underpinnings – is large enough to take on the likes of the BMW X5. Acura has also confirmed the Type S with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo engine and 355 horsepower, which is more than adequate for a vehicle in this segment with double-wishbone front suspension and dynamic torque vectoring.Honda, on the other hand, doesn’t need a sportier variant for the Pilot or Passport. Those two are selling particularly well, and the market is too small for a go-faster option that would take on the Ford Explorer ST and similar models. The most offending thing about the NSX-inspired SUV, however, is the styling in and of itself.Many people agree that Honda has butchered the lines of the original to create the second generation of the mid-engine supercar, and diluting the design once again for a utility vehicle won’t produce the expected result. Knowing the Japanese company, this kind of monstrosity has extremely slim chances of happening.You see, Honda is currently focused on cutting costs in order to invest in electrification. This is why the Swindon plant where the Civic Hatchback is currently manufactured will be closed down along with a Turkish plant where the sedan is made, and lest we forget, Honda is leaving Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season.In addition to electrifying the entire lineup in Europe, the Minato City-based manufacturer has also teamed up with General Motors for a couple of electric vehicles. Both are going to be made in the U.S. by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, and the first of them is expected to roll out in 2023 for the 2024 model year.