“Honda” GMC Hummer EV Rendered With Cleaner Front Grille

It’s been more than 10 years since the final example of the H3 rolled off the assembly line, and you’ll have to wait another year for the Hummer EV to enter production. General Motors also went overboard with the exterior design of this fellow, especially the illuminated front grille that would make even the Rolls-Royce Cullinan blush with admiration.
We can talk all day about the design of the grille, but two things need to be mentioned before going any further. First and foremost, it’s a throwback to all three generations of the civilian model. Secondly, everyone expects an outlandish front fascia on a pickup truck that costs… wait for it… $112,595 in the first year of series production.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva prefers a cleaner look, though, which is why his vision of the Hummer EV drops the backlit grille for a strip of chrome and the Honda logo. “That’s heresy,” you may be thinking, and you’re partially right. On the other hand, we must remind ourselves that General Motors and the Japanese automaker are partners now.
The two parties have allied to develop electric vehicles together, or better said, Honda will receive the BEV3 platform and Ultium technologies for two future models. OnStar and Super Cruise will also be featured in the yet-to-be-detailed electric models that will probably be developed with the North American market in mind.
A badge-engineered Hummer EV may not be feasible, but a sports utility vehicle is pretty much a given. While on the subject of shooting darts, the Honda Ridgeline EV would be an interesting addition to the automaker’s lineup considering that most of the other segments are covered by hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and FCVs.
What we know for certain about the newcomers is that General Motors will manufacture both of them in the United States starting in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which is a win-win situation in the guise of more business for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit and fewer production costs for the Japanese automaker.
