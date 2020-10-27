Play the Turkish “Spot the Difference” Game With Renault's 2021 Megane Sedan

The French automaker banks on just two model series for an important part of its sales – the Clio and Megane families. It has been thoroughly upgrading its SUV forces as of late – with the new Captur and the introduction of the European specification of the Arkana SUV coupe (complete with a hybrid powertrain). But it also hasn’t forgotten about its bread and butter – launching the New Megane hatchback with the E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid engine option just recently.
And now it’s time for another upgrade – this time around provided to the regionally-available New Megane Sedan derivative. European automakers seem to have issues with understanding the concept of a facelift – Renault is calling the upgraded compact series “New Megane” without it actually being a new generation (like is the case with the Fiat New 500, for example).
Doesn’t really matter too much for the future customers of the Megane Sedan derivative because no matter how the carmaker is calling it people will have a hard time spotting any changes. At least when dealing with the exterior, which is like a perfect “spot the difference” puzzle game. No worries, we have the complete list of changes for those a little impatient.
Up front there’s full Pure Vision LED technology, the Renault C-Shape daylight running lights signature, along with a newly modified bumper, a reworked grille, and newly added air deflectors. The side comes with door lights, while the rear gets a fresher take for the bumper. There’s just one new color added to the mix, Highland Grey, along with additional wheels ranging from 16- to 18-inches.
The most important update was bestowed upon the interior – the Megane Sedan’s cockpit is digitally enhanced with a digital instrument cluster of up to 10.2 inches, while the dashboard receives the new Renault Easy Link infotainment system with up to 9.3-inch screens. Unfortunately, this exact same area was left in the dark, as the brand chose not to share pictures with the reworked interior.
Manufactured in Turkey, the New Megane Sedan will arrive early next year in almost thirty countries (in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, etc.) with two gasoline engines and just one diesel option.
There’s an all-new 1.0 TCe as the base option, packing 115 horsepower, followed by the 1.3 TCe with 140 hp and the option to add a 7-speed EDC double-clutch automatic transmission. The well-known 1.5 Blue dCi is still offered, the 115 hp being mated to either the 7-speed EDC or a 6-speed stick shifter.
Doesn’t really matter too much for the future customers of the Megane Sedan derivative because no matter how the carmaker is calling it people will have a hard time spotting any changes. At least when dealing with the exterior, which is like a perfect “spot the difference” puzzle game. No worries, we have the complete list of changes for those a little impatient.
Up front there’s full Pure Vision LED technology, the Renault C-Shape daylight running lights signature, along with a newly modified bumper, a reworked grille, and newly added air deflectors. The side comes with door lights, while the rear gets a fresher take for the bumper. There’s just one new color added to the mix, Highland Grey, along with additional wheels ranging from 16- to 18-inches.
The most important update was bestowed upon the interior – the Megane Sedan’s cockpit is digitally enhanced with a digital instrument cluster of up to 10.2 inches, while the dashboard receives the new Renault Easy Link infotainment system with up to 9.3-inch screens. Unfortunately, this exact same area was left in the dark, as the brand chose not to share pictures with the reworked interior.
Manufactured in Turkey, the New Megane Sedan will arrive early next year in almost thirty countries (in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, etc.) with two gasoline engines and just one diesel option.
There’s an all-new 1.0 TCe as the base option, packing 115 horsepower, followed by the 1.3 TCe with 140 hp and the option to add a 7-speed EDC double-clutch automatic transmission. The well-known 1.5 Blue dCi is still offered, the 115 hp being mated to either the 7-speed EDC or a 6-speed stick shifter.