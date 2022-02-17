Honda Limits Output in Two Plants Until Early March Over Semiconductor Shortage

When the tech boom hit, humans marveled at the ingenuity. Decades later, the tech industry is fighting an invincible enemy in the form of a semiconductor shortage. Some of the major players in the automotive sector, including Honda, are suffering the brunt of it all. It was the first automaker to shut down in the U.S. in 2020 due to the global health crisis. It also shut down its Swindon plant in the UK and is now limiting output in two plants until March.

