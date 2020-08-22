Honda Civic Hatchback Gets Crazy Mugen Exhaust in Japan

Auto magazines used to go nuts over any Honda Civic with a Mugen badge. The brand was even hotter than Spoon for a while. But that was a few decades ago, whereas this latest tuning project from Japan is somewhat weird.
Selling accessories must be the only way to make money in Japan because every tuning brand we know releases branded floor mats and such. Mugen does the same thing to one of Japan's best-known cars, the Civic hatchback.
We weren't that impressed with what they did with the hardcore Civic Type R. And now the same design language is being forced on the base hatchback with mixed results.
For us, the highlight of the kit has to be that weird exhaust system. The downpipes themselves are fine, but they end with two weird weird squares that look crooked when viewed from almost every angle. If you've got the Civic Sport with dual exhausts, would you upgrade to this look?
Mugen also offers a variety of cosmetic "improvements." The whole bottom of the car gets wrapped in skirts, spoilers, and diffusers that stick out. They've also upgraded the fake air intakes at the front and back with more plastic.
Some parts appear to be shared with the Type R, such as the caps for the mirror or the front grille that can be ordered with a carbon look. Meanwhile, the rear receives some custom LEDs. Just to make sure this project can't be taken seriously, Mugen has also installed window deflectors/rain guards on the sides, as you'd see on trucks. Doesn't the Civic have air conditioning already?
Inside, the Japanese tuner offers a sports steering wheel, bucket seats, a short shifter, engine start/stop button cover, inner door protector, custom scuff plates, and the mats we like to make fun of.
