This Guy Hydro Dipped an Entire Car So You Don't Have to

You can definitely carry on living without knowing what hydro dipping is and never be the worse for it, but since you're reading this, that means you have an Internet connection. Which in turn means you've probably already seen somebody hydro dip something.
Usually, that something is a relatively small object or part that you can fit in a plastic tub because that's how normal people hydro dip. They use their hands to submerge the thing they want painted and pull it out when it's done. But that's not how you make five million YouTube subscribers.
First of all, though, a little explanation on what is hydro dipping and how it is done. To be successful, you need four things: the object you want colored in a clean coat of white paint, a recipient that can hold enough water to have that object submerged, water, spray cans. It's really a lot easier and less magical than it first appears.
It's easy when the target is your iPhone cover, but switch to an actual car, and it gets slightly more complicated. The principle is the same, but the scale is literally on another level. First of all, where do you find a car you're comfortable dunking in water?
Simple: just look for one that has a very low asking price knowing full well the YouTube clip you're about to make will bring you at least ten times that. That's what Marko, the author of the clip did and got himself what looks like a Honda Civic sedan for $500. That car has no idea what's about to happen to it.
The next step was to tape the Honda and cover the bits left exposed with white paint. Easy. Then it was time to find a recipient large enough to fit the sedan in. Not so easy. They appear to have settled on a container which they had lined with waterproof fabric and, again, lots of tape.
Finally, the last two parts: spraying enough colors into the water to cover the car completely and find a way of lowering the Honda into its colorful bath. A bunch of friends and lots of pulleys? Not with five million subscribers you don't. You go big and call in a crane.
All that's left to do is remove the taping, put the wheels back on (complete with hydro dipped covers), get in and pretend the seat isn't wet and the smell isn't awful.
