History Dictates F1 Realities Could Stand in the Way of Max Verstappen's Red Bull Pledge

More on this:

1 Max Verstappen’s Private Jet Costs $16 Million, Was Previously Owned by Richard Branson

2 Max Verstappen Sells His Honda Civic Type R for Charity, Drives It One Last Time

3 Max Verstappen Wins Last F1 Race of the Season, Becomes World Champion

4 Verstappen Onboard Camera Footage Released, Mercedes Request Official Incident Review

5 Did Verstappen Force Hamilton Off in Brazil? FIA Shockingly Didn’t Check Onboard Footage