History Dictates F1 Realities Could Stand in the Way of Max Verstappen's Red Bull Pledge

Max Verstappen is perhaps the biggest name in Formula 1 after dramatically overtaking seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the final lap and winning the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. After the 2021 season finale, he declared he wanted to stay with Red Bull for the rest of his F1 career. But if history serves us right, F1 realities often get in the way. Scott Mitchell of The Race gets into the details.
Max Verstappen's declaration led to signing a new long-term contract with Red Bull, speaking volumes about his connection to his team.
“They know I love them, and I hope we can do this for 10 to 15 years together. There is no reason to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life,” Verstappen said after clinching the championship.
However, critics feel his sentiments might be out of emotion. Taking into consideration the long history of drivers and team relationships and the reality of Formula 1, will his pledge stand the test of time?
His current contract signed in 2020 runs to 2023. If Red Bull and Verstappen were to split, it probably wouldn’t be at the team’s request.
If anything, Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, told The Race in Abu Dhabi, "we have seen Verstappen grow and mature into the world champion he is today," when asked if they considered him a lifer.
But let’s take some time and review other driver/team relationships in history.
After a championship win, it’s natural for a team and driver to feel like their relationship will always be blissful. If Lewis Hamilton’s story goes as an example, love stories always have an ending. Sebastian Vettel also represents a clear example of how a Reb Bull golden boy can suddenly head for the exit door.
From Horner’s comments after the Abu Dhabi win, it’s clear both team and driver have a strong bond. Verstappen has enjoyed a fulfilling career at Red Bull since joining at 16-years old. Hamilton shared a similar bond with McLaren but still left. Therefore, as McLaren was to Hamilton, Red Bull could be Verstappen’s stepping stone to greatness.
There’s no doubt that Verstappen’s pledge was genuine, but there’s a sea of opportunities out there for him to achieve. What happens when Verstappen wants more for his career, and Red Bull fails to follow through?
No great driver has driven exclusively for one team, and from that history lesson, Verstappen might soon learn that sentiment doesn’t always equal success.
