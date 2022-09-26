High Speed Meets High Stakes in Anti-Grav Racer Flashout 3

Ever since games like Wipeout and F-Zero invented the anti-gravity racing genre, more developers embraced the trend that released their take on the spectacular formula. Flashout 3D was the first title of a trio of anti-grav arcade racing games developed by Jujubee. Released nearly 10 years ago, the original Flashout game received a sequel after just two years.
Unfortunately, the franchise was in limbo for eight years until the folks at Jujubee got the third game out. Flashout 3 is bigger and better than any of the previous titles in the series, featuring both VR (virtual reality) and motion simulator support.
For starters, Flashout 3 has a massive campaign consisting of 10 tournaments. Also, players can choose from two characters (Bea and Silas) and various gameplay modes, including Standard Race, Destruction Mode, Elimination Mode, and more.
There are eight detailed and blazing-fast anti-grav ships available in the game, complemented by a powerful arsenal of weapons, boosts and upgrades. Just like every other serious anti-grav game, Flashout 3 features high-beat electronic music composed specifically for the game by popular demoscene artists.
Not unusual for an anti-grav arcade racer, Flashout 3 features 10 themed unique circuits in two versions, standard and reversed. Multiplayer is included, too, in the form of split-screen mode, so you can play with a friend on just one display. It’s also important to add that the game supports both horizontal and vertical split-screen modes.
Flashout 3 is now out on PC (via Steam), and it’s priced pretty low at just $18 / €18 (10% discount included). Still, if you’re not convinced that you’re going to like this, you can always download the demo and check out what the game has to offer.
Although the game is only available on PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), a console version of Flashout 3 is expected to arrive later this year too. Also, Steam Deck support is provided too.
