Vintage 1964 Avion Trailer With Comfortable Interior Is Ready to Take You Places

The first Avion travel trailers were produced by the Avion Coach Corporation in 1955 in Michigan, and they quickly became a popular choice among RV camping enthusiasts in the U.S. and other parts of the world.
They were high-quality, lightweight travel trailers, and at the moment, the best known and most popular among vintage camper lovers are the classic silver Avions, with their anodized aluminum exterior, which makes them easily recognizable on the road.
We’ve just come across one such example on Facebook Marketplace, and we can’t miss the opportunity to show it to you, too. It is a 1964 Avion trailer located in Seattle that was beautifully renovated by a talented woodworker named Keaton. After successfully completing the DIY conversion, the man has lived in the travel trailer with his girlfriend and their dog for five years.
To turn the vintage trailer into a liveable motorhome, Keaton stripped the RV down to the shell and framing and then thoroughly overhauled the interior.
The exterior, as already mentioned, is anodized aluminum, which makes the motorhome more durable and resistant than your average aluminum trailer. The owner recently replaced the axles, leaf springs, brakes, rims, and tires.
The vintage Avion was insulated with flame-resistant, anti-molding two-part spray-in insulation. Inside the tiny home, the walls are all painted birch plywood, with luxury vinyl flooring.
The kitchen area features a large modern-style stainless-steel sink, an undercounter fridge, and a three-burner gas stove oven. Keaton fitted it with a handmade countertop made of locally salvaged solid walnut. He also included plenty of storage space for all the cooking essentials, like pans, pots, glassware, and utensils.
The spacious bathroom includes a residential-sized toilet, along with a cedar-lined, tiled shower and a vanity made of whitewashed maple with a solid walnut countertop.
The sleeping area currently features a full-size mattress, but a queen-sized mattress can fit as well. Deep drawers underneath the bed provide enough storage for clothes, books, and whatnot.
At the moment, the trailer is set up as an ADU, an additional living space within your property, but with minimal work, it can be converted into a true travel trailer.
The couple says they absolutely enjoyed living in this tiny house on wheels, but it’s now time for them to buy a home, so they decided to sell the charming travel trailer, in hopes that it will make other people just as happy. The asking price is $87,500.
We’ve just come across one such example on Facebook Marketplace, and we can’t miss the opportunity to show it to you, too. It is a 1964 Avion trailer located in Seattle that was beautifully renovated by a talented woodworker named Keaton. After successfully completing the DIY conversion, the man has lived in the travel trailer with his girlfriend and their dog for five years.
To turn the vintage trailer into a liveable motorhome, Keaton stripped the RV down to the shell and framing and then thoroughly overhauled the interior.
The exterior, as already mentioned, is anodized aluminum, which makes the motorhome more durable and resistant than your average aluminum trailer. The owner recently replaced the axles, leaf springs, brakes, rims, and tires.
The vintage Avion was insulated with flame-resistant, anti-molding two-part spray-in insulation. Inside the tiny home, the walls are all painted birch plywood, with luxury vinyl flooring.
The kitchen area features a large modern-style stainless-steel sink, an undercounter fridge, and a three-burner gas stove oven. Keaton fitted it with a handmade countertop made of locally salvaged solid walnut. He also included plenty of storage space for all the cooking essentials, like pans, pots, glassware, and utensils.
The spacious bathroom includes a residential-sized toilet, along with a cedar-lined, tiled shower and a vanity made of whitewashed maple with a solid walnut countertop.
The sleeping area currently features a full-size mattress, but a queen-sized mattress can fit as well. Deep drawers underneath the bed provide enough storage for clothes, books, and whatnot.
At the moment, the trailer is set up as an ADU, an additional living space within your property, but with minimal work, it can be converted into a true travel trailer.
The couple says they absolutely enjoyed living in this tiny house on wheels, but it’s now time for them to buy a home, so they decided to sell the charming travel trailer, in hopes that it will make other people just as happy. The asking price is $87,500.