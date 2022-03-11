High-Mileage 1971 Ferrari Daytona Ticks All the Right Boxes

Produced between 1968 and 1973, the Daytona is a bonafide collectible. It’s also rare as you’d expect of an old-school grand tourer from the best name in the biz. The Prancing Horse of Maranello delivered 1,284 units of the GTB/4 berlinetta while the GTS/4 spider is even rarer (122 units).
Chassis number 14229 is a fixed-head coupe produced for the U.S. market on April 9th, 1971. Sold new through a Reno-based retailer to a certain Gary McLeod, the car was acquired by the second owner in March 2009. Sold to the third owner in December 2010, the car switched owners again in August 2014. From 2009 to 2014, the Colombo engine and transaxle were rebuilt by Francorchamps of America, Inc. The body panels were also repaired and repainted Rosso Nearco at Byer’s Custom Auto Body & Paint of Auburn.
What’s more, the dashboard was refurbished and retrimmed in factory-style “mouse fur” by McFarland Upholstery of Puyallup in Washington. Advertised from 2014 through 2018 in the Ferrari Market Letter at prices ranging from $825k to $840k, this GTB/4 was eventually sold to the fifth owner in April 2018 with 93,898 miles (151,114 kilometers) on the clock.
Pictured on Michelin XWX tires with 2017 date codes and magnesium-alloy wheels from Borrani, the Ferrari was eventually purchased by the selling dealership last year. Fitted with a reconditioned Becker Mexico cassette radio, air conditioning, power windows, and a Cromodora spare wheel, the numbers-matching GTB/4 also had replacement carpets installed. The odometer currently shows just under 95,400 miles (153,531 kilometers), which clearly is a lot for a blast from the past, whichever way you look at it.
Be that as it may, the undercarriage and engine bay are super clean. Arrow straight from every angle, the Daytona had its fluids and filters replaced in preparation for the sale. The dealership further notes a rebuilt alternator and a brand-new exhaust system. Offered with service records that exceed $113k, the Fezza is now listed on Bring a Trailer with 11 days left to bid.
