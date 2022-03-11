Goals Alert! Elderly Couple Jumps in a Ferrari 812 Superfast, Proves Age Is Just a Number

I don’t know about you, but I’m all for people living their lives to the fullest. This elderly couple is showing us that it's possible to do anything, as they leave the local market in a Ferrari 812 Superfast. And, yes, the exhaust valves are opened by the driver. There’s no reason to mute an Italian V12, after all!
Are these two people from Belgium the grandparents any car enthusiast would love to have? We might be inclined to think so, even though happiness doesn’t necessarily come from owning expensive things. By just living their normal daily life, these two are giving a lesson away for free: don’t give up on your own aspirations and keep working on that relationship that feels like it could transform into a lifelong partnership.
As the video down below shows it, this couple is slowly making their way towards the vehicle after visiting the local market. Even though they didn’t do any proper shopping, they appear to be relaxed and comfortable. After all, that's how life should be when you're this old. Moreover, we can see grandpa and grandma aren’t rushing anywhere, even if there are 789 hp waiting for them in the parking lot.
The driver quickly spots the young man on the bike filming as he gets ready to leave, and, to everyone’s enthusiasm, starts the vehicle in Sport Mode. Valves open, and the Ferrari V12 is then free to express itself. The place comes alive as the Italian automotive sound is filling the whole space. This, once again, is proof that gearheads keep their inner child alive.
One thing’s for sure, though: these two make a great couple of retirees that are simply living their life with not even one care about misconceptions. They’re truly an example to follow in this day and age, when everything feels rushed, forced, somewhat fake, and not that enjoyable. They truly are 'goals'!
Grandma and grandpa with their Ferrari 812 Superfast in TDF Blue show us that everything’s doable if you have a trustworthy partner for the whole journey that is life.
