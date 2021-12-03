1 These Are the Biggest Reasons Why Young People Do Not Rush to Learn How to Drive

South Korea will use VR simulators to determine if the elderly are fit to drive. The measure is supposed to make the entire process more objective, as the number of accidents produced by elderly drivers is increasing. 6 photos



One of the most advanced countries in the world, South Korea is introducing a new method to test elderly drivers who want to keep driving their cars beyond the age of 65. That is, a VR computer will determine who gets to drive and who must settle with a bus. The measure is pushed by the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) to go live as early as 2025.



The VR tests that will become mandatory for drivers of 65 years old will assess driving, cognitive, and memory skills using a VR headset. This is close to how virtual reality technology is used in dementia clinics to check the brain functions of older people.



The test is conducted in a simulator and measures various driving behaviors under many different driving conditions, to examine the participants’ visual acuity.



KNPA is raising concerns over the increasing number of accidents attributed to senior driving, especially in a country with an aging population. This is happening as vision deteriorates with age, especially during nighttime driving. According to police statistics, the number of seniors holding a driver's license has increased by 300% (from 1 million to 3 million) between 2008 and 2018. The future is upon us and that is a scary finding for a lot of people. In a not-so-distant time, AI systems will not only control humans but also assess their activities and perhaps even forbid them to do certain things. Sounds scary? It is.