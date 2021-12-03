VW Wants to Put the Taigo Crossover Coupe in Your Driveway From Under €20,000

4 2022 Volkswagen Taigo Spied Without Camouflage With Coupe-Crossover Looks

Having touched down in the United Kingdom last month, the Volkswagen Taigo has arrived at dealers in Germany. In its home market, the subcompact crossover coupe is offered in four trim levels, with three engine options, and front-wheel drive. 12 photos kW ) 1.0-liter gasoline engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, and has air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, autonomous braking, lane assist, and LED headlights.



Available with the 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) 1.0-liter TSI as an option, the Life specification adds a few additional items, including the Park Distance Control, and App Connect. The Style can be had with the 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, hooked up to an optional dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and brings LED matrix headlights, LED DRLs, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.



Sitting at the top of the 2022 Taigo range is the R-Line equipment line, with its sporty enhancements on the outside, comprising the front lip and rear diffuser, glossy black trim, and bigger wheels, up to 18 inches in diameter. This variant features the light strip up front, heated front seats, Ready 2 Discoverer infotainment system, and black headliner.



Customers can also choose from eight colors available for the model that shares its platform with the Polo, including two uni tones, five metallic finishes, and pearl-effect Deep Black. These can be combined with a black roof as an option. Getting the Roof Pack will unlock the black side mirror caps, and tinted rear windows. Moreover, the Life grade can be had with a sunroof, and additional features are available across the lineup, such as the IQ.Drive Travel Assist for semi-autonomous driving in certain conditions.

